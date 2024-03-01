Hydrosome Labs touts ultra-fine bubble tech for efficient delivery of active ingredients to cells
01 Mar 2024 --- Hydrosome Labs says it developed a natural and chemical-free process to improve the power of water through the science of ultrafine bubbles. According to the company, the process delivers active ingredients to cells more efficiently.
The commercial uses of ultrafine bubble technology include improving nutrient uptake in skin care. Hydrosome Labs has a team combining scientists, advisors and business people such as Nestle, Chobani, Procter & Gamble, Argonne National Labs and Goldman Sachs. It says its discovery will “create a new ingredient brand for firms using water to deliver active ingredients.”
The firm calls its technology “a win for consumers, manufacturers and investors.” It also notes the sustainability benefits of allowing manufacturers to do more with fewer chemicals, reducing environmental impact and shortening supply chains.
“Simply put, water is essential to life. It’s second only to oxygen as the most essential substance for survival, yet people take for granted that it will always function the same. History is filled, though, with natural substances improved upon for the benefit of society — carbon into carbon fiber, silica into computer chips and more. What if water itself could be improved naturally and sustainably? That’s what our technology does,” says Paul Gadbut, CEO at Hydrosome Labs.
Beauty bubbles
Hydrosome Labs will announce a licensing deal with a “major” beauty company in a few months. That company calls the new ultrafine bubble technology “the next big breakthrough in skin care” and its “latest exciting formulation innovation.”
Hydrosome Labs believes water has traditionally been a passive ingredient in beauty products but sees Hydrosome transforming water into a functional ingredient and active delivery system. According to the company, the new water enhances the efficacy and performance of ingredients and formulas to maximize consumer benefits, from wrinkle reduction to increased firmness, elasticity and hydration.
Hydrosome sees the total US market for all the categories it is entering to be over US$180 billion.
Patented new technology
The new process leverages the formation of bubbles, creating a structure that traps gasses to improve the ability of water to deliver active ingredients to cells more effectively and efficiently.
According to Hydrosome Labs, approximately 30 years ago, scientists began to investigate the formation of very tiny bubbles in water, sometimes labeled as ultrafine.
Hydrosome says its ultra-fine bubbles have four characteristics “no other water technology has”:
- A significantly higher surface area than bubbles in regular water (one trillion fits in one champagne bubble), allowing them to be transported to cells.
- Products leveraging “Hydrosomes” have a longer shelf life (up to 18 months or more) than any other ultrafine bubble technology. The closest shelf life in the emerging nanobubble category is four to six months.
- The size and concentration allowing them to “superiorly” deliver active ingredients to cells.
- A sustainable process with no added chemicals or consumables that takes very little energy to operate.
Hydrosome Labs notes many pseudoscience claims had various “special” waters over the years, but the company believes it is taking the opposite approach, investing in more than 100 scientific studies, human trials and collaborations.
It currently has two granted patents, with several others recently filed. The water is made at the licensee’s factories with small and scalable equipment that can be readily incorporated into the production line of other water treatment systems.
