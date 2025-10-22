IFF and BASF partner to boost sustainable enzyme and polymer innovation
Key takeaways
- IFF and BASF have partnered to co-develop enzyme and polymer technologies.
- The partnership targets high-performance, sustainable solutions for personal care and cleaning products.
- The collaboration aims to create high-performance technologies that use fewer resources and reduce environmental impact.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and BASF have announced a strategic collaboration to drive innovations in enzymes and polymers and accelerate the development of IFF’s Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials technology platform.
The platform will create technologies for various applications, including personal care and cleaning products. The companies say the technology aims to reduce resource consumption while creating high-performance products.
Both companies will maintain independent operations and competitive positioning, but the collaboration helps them leverage each other’s strengths to accelerate innovation.
The partners say they will deliver “breakthrough solutions at scale” by combining their advanced chemical capabilities and expertise in biotechnology and protein engineering.
Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF, says: “We are very excited about the collaboration with BASF to unlock new potential in enzyme and polymer technologies jointly. Our partnership enables us to develop market-driven solutions that create sustainable value for the industry and the environment.”
Michael Heinz, a member of BASF’s board of executive directors, adds, “This partnership marks a strategically significant step for both companies.”
“By combining our research and development expertise, we are creating the foundation to bring large-scale innovative solutions to market faster for our customers.”
Green innovation pipeline
Both companies have recently unveiled innovations focused on sustainability. BASF launched Ameriflor Calm last week, a plant-derived active ingredient for sensitive skin. The ingredient is produced in a US-based site that uses 100% renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions.
Additionally, IFF recently unveiled Envirocap, a fragrance encapsulation technology for laundry detergents. It is designed to meet consumers’ growing sustainability demands and upcoming regulatory changes in the EU. Envirocap is biodegradable, compliant with the EU’s 2023/2055 restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles, and developed in line with vegan certification standards.