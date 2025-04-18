Beyond The Headlines: IFF expands innovation facilities, Juice Beauty liquidation
This week in industry news, IFF opened innovation and business hubs in the US, Mexico, and UAE and ELF Cosmetics extended its sponsorship of race car driver Katherine Legge. Meanwhile, Juice Beauty announced that it is liquidating its assets.
Business news
IFF opened a Citrus Innovation Center in Lakeland, Florida, US, in partnership with Florida Polytechnic University. The 30,000-square-foot facility focuses on citrus-based product development for fragrance and personal care. It includes botanical research, prototyping facilities, and a digital immersion room. IFF also announced the opening of a new business hub in Mexico City, Mexico. The facility will combine business services and R&D operations across IFF’s Latin American businesses. Further, the flavors and fragrance company opened its Scent Dubai Creative Center, a 21,500-square-foot facility dedicated to perfumery in the Middle East. Located in the Dubai Science Park, UAE, the site includes evaluation booths, a perfumery art studio, and training facilities. It will focus on fine and consumer fragrance development for its regional markets.
Juice Beauty has entered an “Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors,” transferring ownership of its assets to a third party for liquidation. The brand faced financial challenges due to increased market competition and difficulty differentiating itself in the clean beauty segment. This follows staff layoffs that reportedly took place earlier in the year.
Takasago signed an investment agreement with the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Administration Committee in Jiangsu Province, China, to confirm its plan to establish a new subsidiary. The agreement aims to strengthen the company’s local supply chain and production infrastructure to support its presence in China’s fragrance and personal care markets.
AAK published its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, highlighting emissions reduction, traceability, and biodiversity progress. Scope 3 FLAG emissions were reduced by 28%, and 91% of the company’s palm supply is now verified as deforestation-free. AAK also reached its 2025 goal of planting 150,000 shea trees and reported improved supply chain transparency. The company received sustainability awards for its work with women in West Africa and its efforts in regenerative agriculture.
Sports and entertainment
ELF Cosmetics announced it will sponsor driver Katherine Legge in seven NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races in the year to follow as part of the brand’s broader commitment to women’s representation in sports.
At the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, US, Method unveiled a branded experience called “dream in the desert,” linked to its foaming body wash line. The multi-sensory installation featured four themed areas based on product fragrances. As the festival’s first official body and hair care sponsor, Method also distributed product samples across the festival site, restrooms, and campgrounds.
Product launches
Kimberly-Clark’s Goodnites brand introduced an XXL nighttime underwear product for children weighing up to 75kg. The new size is intended to support children who experience bedwetting into adolescence, including those who are neurodivergent. The brand currently offers five sizes and has partnered with the Autism Society of America to provide resources to families.