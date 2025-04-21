Image Skincare launches retinol suitable for beginners and advanced users
Image Skincare has launched its Ageless+ retinol, a collection of retinol suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The product line has a “step-up” approach, ranging from 0.1% to 1.2%, making it available to all retinol users, from beginners to advanced.
The company details that all of the new products are designed with six hyper-customized formulas to ensure a result-driven and personalized skin care experience.
It has done so with its patent-pending XOSM technology, which encapsulates antioxidants, vitamin C, and astaxanthin-rich microalgae, which help reduce redness and irritation. The technology also enhances the performance of retinol.
Finding balance for the skin
Retinol is a popular ingredient for anti-aging formulations. However, the company stresses that finding the right balance for individual users to avoid irritation poses a challenge.
The collection has a gentle concentration of 0.1% and “offers the opportunity to gradually increase” to 1.2%, letting the skin slowly build tolerance.
The formula consists of lactic acid, a seven-oil blend, bisabolol, ginger, and avocado oil to combat common side effects when using retinol. The ingredients were chosen to soothe the skin and provide deep hydration.
Retinol formulations
The product line comprises three pure retinol oil serums and three retinol complexes.
For beginners, the 0.1% pure retinol is formulated for optimal skin penetration and is made for those completely new to retinol. For the moderate retinol user, the 0.3% pure is formulated to deliver absorption and potency. For the advanced, the 0.75% pure retinol is a high-performance oil serum made for those seeking intensified results.
The repair cream with retinol 0.3% has a multi-functional formula that reduces signs of aging while brightening the complexion and soothing irritation. The cream also contains bisabolol and ginger.
The overnight mask contains 0.5% retinol and works as a “dual-action hydrating mask,” promoting a smoothed, plumped, and lifted appearance while strengthening the overall skin barrier.
Lastly, the treatment cream contains 1.2% retinol, a “triple-action” treatment with AHAs to improve wrinkles, deep lines, and skin firmness while reducing redness. It also contains antioxidants.
What’s trending in anti-aging
Retinol was previously referred to as the “number one dermatologist-recommended anti-aging cosmetic ingredient available over the counter.” At the same time, experts have stressed sunscreen as the “number one, two, and three most important skin care ingredients in healthy aging.”
A recent scientific trial also highlighted natural alternatives to retinol, with science-backed suggestions such as using a blend of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, niacinamide, peptides, and bakuchiol.
Retinol enhances cell turnover, so it appeals especially to women with menopausal skin. These ingredients in nighttime skin care routines complement the skin’s natural regeneration, reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, Personal Care Insights recently reported.