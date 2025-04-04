Beyond the headlines: IFF and Kemira scale up bio-based materials, Kensing gains sustainability awards
This week in industry news, IFF and Kemira revealed new technology to scale up production for alternatives to fossil-based materials. Crown Laboratories changed its name to Revance after acquiring the biotech company. Meanwhile, IT Cosmetics launched a four-in-one concealer with hydrating ingredients and medium coverage.
Business news
IFF and Kemira formed a technology called Alpha Bio to scale up the production of sustainable bio-based materials as an alternative to fossil-based ingredients. With a €130 million (US$144 million) investment. Production is intended to start in 2027. The technology will convert plant sugars to bioproducts and include the conversion of biopolymers, which will be used in personal care, home, and industrial solutions.
Crown Laboratories changed its name to Revance. The skin care brand announced the change would be effective immediately following its recent acquisition of biotech company Revance Therapeutics. With roots in science-driven skin care and rejuvenation products, the company expressed confidence in addressing the changing needs of consumers globally with the recently acquired technology.
Clinique, together with the Skin of Color Society Foundation (SOCSF), created a dermatology scholarship at the 21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium. It provides financial support and mentorship to medical students pursuing a career in dermatology and for those who are committed to health equity. The scholarships will be given to students who have demonstrated their passion for helping underserved patients and creating a more representative and inclusive future.
A global environment non-profit CDP awarded Kensing an A-rating for its 2024 Climate Change Disclosure, reflecting its efforts to minimize carbon emissions, source renewable electricity, and utilize upcycled or derived from waste residues and lower-carbon plant-based ingredients. The company was also awarded a B-rating for recent forest and water disclosures. Kensing’s 2024 Palm Sustainability Report included goals for land conversion of its palm oil supply and to remove deforestation.
Product launches
TRESemme launched a glossy product line, the Lamellar Gloss Collection, which contains five products to keep the hair glossy for 72 hours. The product line includes a shampoo and conditioner infused with heat protection and a finishing oil. The cream serum hydrates the hair and can be used as a pre-shampoo, rinse-off, or leave-in treatment before styling. Lastly, the shine spray aims to provide lasting definition.
IT Cosmetics launched a concealer with a built-in serum to avoid settling into wrinkles and fine lines. The four-in-one serum concealer was developed with help from dermatologists and plastic surgeons and offers medium coverage. The serum consists of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, and vitamin B5. The combination of ingredients works to “lock in hydration” while brightening the skin.
In fragrance, Rio Perfume retailer announced it will bring a collection of Middle Eastern scents to South African customers. The brand, Lattafa, based in the United Arab Emirates, creates fragrances mixed with modernity and tradition.
Cosmetics Solutions Innovation Labs revealed the launch of its latest Market Ready Skincare Portfolio. The formula provider and manufacturer says its latest launch aims to speed up market entry, streamline brand development, and tailor its products to the needs of various beauty brands globally. Cosmetics Solutions Innovation Labs says that every brand will access the same quality of products.
Göt2b entered the space of curly hair with its product line, targeting a new group of consumers. Following a reported trend of consumers embracing the natural texture of their hair and wearing it curly, the company says a need has arrived to provide curly-haired consumers with the right products. The line consists of a flexible curl foam, curl-defining jelly, and styling cream.
Byoma launched a hydrating sunscreen solution, the Ultralight Face Fluid SPF. The product contains UVA and UVB protection and helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier by hydration, says the company. It contains hyaluronic acid, astaxanthin, and ceramides. It comes in SPF 30 and 50, and the product is cruelty-free, vegan, and free from fragrance and alcohol.
RescueMD's Skin Longevity Night Oil for Healthy Aging entered the market. It has anti-aging properties, brightens, and rejuvenates the skin with the ingredient lapachol. The company said the ingredient improves skin health and longevity and evens out pigmentation, texture, and loss of volume. It was dermatology tested and is said to be a more “friendly” alternative to retinol, suitable for more sensitive skin.