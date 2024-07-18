InMode gets FDA clearance for microneedling tech Morpheus8 and launches platforms
18 Jul 2024 --- US-based InMode secures an additional FDA 510(k) clearance for its Morpheus8 technology — the “first and only” fractional radiofrequency microneedling technology for contraction of soft tissue.
The medical technology provider says Morpheus8 can be used in dermatology procedures involving the coagulation and contraction of soft tissue or for hemostasis. It notes the second FDA clearance emphasizes the “versatility” of the technology.
“InMode is dedicated to investing in R&D so we can provide medical professionals with continued advancements they need to deliver the highest quality of care and best-in-class results,” says Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode.
“The new indication for soft tissue contraction enhances the product’s intended use, helping Morpheus8 practitioners expand their patient base.”
New platforms supporting Morpheus8
InMode launches its IgniteRF and OptimasMAX platforms that include Morpheus8 handpieces.
The modular portfolio of tips include Prime 12 pin, Morpheus8 24 pin, Resurfacing 24 pin and Morpheus8 40 pin. The company says the pins offer versatile solutions to patients.
IgniteRF and OptimasMAX platforms are also noted to support 14 technologies, which includes the minimally invasive radiofrequency assisted soft tissue coagulation and contraction, non-invasive thermal radiofrequency, intense pulsed light skin treatments and multi-wavelength hair reduction.
InMode discloses that since its founding, Morpheus8 gained global popularity with over 2.5 million procedures performed and an average of 8.2 treatments performed every minute. “The Morpheus8 brand has become so popular that consumers and celebrities request it by name. It is a trusted procedure known for delivering both natural and striking results,” touts the company.