Henkel opens beauty care production facility in Saudi Arabia to solidify Middle East presence
18 Jul 2024 --- Henkel opens a “cutting-edge” beauty care production facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to meet the “growing demand” for premium personal care products in the Middle East. It will produce a range of products under the Pert brand, including shampoos, conditioners and other specialized items.
The industrial and consumer product company sees the development as a “major step forward” for the Henkel Consumer Brands (HCB) division. It emphasizes Henkel’s commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.
Irina Eliseeva, general manager of Henkel Consumer Brands, says Saudi Arabia is an important market: “Investing in localizing our production in Riyadh brings us closer to our consumers and allows us to expand our portfolio with Pert Hair care products made right here.
“This complements our existing locally produced range, including Persil Abaya Shampoos, Persil gel and powder detergents, Dac disinfectant and home cleaning products. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, locally made offerings that meet the evolving needs of our valued Saudi consumers and beyond.”
Sustainable beauty in Saudi Arabia
Sustainability is touted as a key focus at the facility. The plant features water treatment technology designed to minimize water waste and sustainable practices that improve energy efficiency, aligning with Henkel’s global sustainability objectives.
Amr Elfawal, project lead and regional head of MEA-Central Asia at Henkel Consumer Brands, remarked: “The new production facility in Riyadh represents Henkel’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and purposeful growth. This facility will enhance our production capabilities and strengthen our market position, allowing Henkel to provide its leading beauty care products to our customers.”
Constructed in one year, the new facility is said to boost Henkel’s operational efficiency and market responsiveness in the Kingdom. Henkel asserts that establishing a local production hub will better meet the changing demands of the Saudi market and the region, ensuring “faster delivery times and improved product availability.”
The German company has operated for over two decades in Saudi Arabia. The new plant continues its long-term efforts in the country and region — with an emphasis on beauty and care production.