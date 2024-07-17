Innovative Beauty Group and Family Dollar launch affordable luxury hair care line
17 Jul 2024 --- Innovative Beauty Group’s (IBG) Brand Incubator and value retailer Family Dollar launch an elevated hair care line, Crown Hair Society.
The nine-product assortment features shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments and oils designed to offer a “luxury haircare experience at an accessible price point.” All items are under US$6 and exclusively available at Family Dollar stores across the US.
“At IBG, we’re passionate about developing high-quality, innovative beauty products that are accessible to all. The Crown Hair Society line epitomizes that, ensuring that anyone can indulge in salon-quality products at an attainable price, without compromise,” says Jennifer Raphael, CEO of Innovative Beauty Group North America.
Adorable luxury hair
The Crown Hair Society is inspired by fan-favorite hair products. All items in the series are formulated with high-quality, nourishing ingredients tailored to specific hair types. Consumers can enhance the look of their locks based on individual hair needs without breaking the bank. Products in the collection are vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens.
“We are excited to see the positive impact these products will have on customers’ hair care routines. This collection embodies our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable products to our shoppers,” says Steve Biehl, VP of Private Brands.
“We are confident our customers will love the luxurious experience these haircare products offer without the luxury price tag.”
The product offerings include:
- Color Care Shampoo: It includes rosemary oil, vitamin E and protein complex that helps lock in nutrients and restore color-treated hair.
- Color Care Conditioner: Is made with argan oil, aloe vera and vitamin E for revitalizing and restoring hair’s moisture content.
- Hydrating Shampoo: Featuring niacinamide, aloe vera and avocado oil, the shampoo leaves hair feeling clean and shiny.
- Hydrating Conditioner: It is made with coconut oil, aloe vera and vitamin E to restore moisture and shine to the hair.
- Curl Enhancing Shampoo: A shampoo infused with nourishing argan oil and grape seed oil to enhance curls’ bounce, shine and manageability.
- Curl Enhancing Conditioner: It enhances curl definition, elasticity, shine and manageability for bouncy curls and is made with aloe vera, vitamin E and keratin.
- Anti-Frizz Treatment: Is infused with aloe vera, vitamin E, coconut, argan and jojoba seed oils, the spray treatment tames frizz, adds shine and promotes smoother, more manageable hair.
- Leave-In Treatment: A weekly leave-in treatment infused with aloe vera and vitamin E that helps to combat frizz and maintain hair health.
- Bonding Oil: An ultra-lightweight, concentrated formula composed of rosemary oil, argan oil and vitamin E that effectively restores and moisturizes all hair types.
Driving growth in beauty
The Crown Hair Society line is the second launch in the collaboration between IBG and Family Dollar, following the introduction of the Levitate Beauty skin care line in October 2023.
IBG’s brand incubator intends to cultivate a portfolio of brands in collaboration with partners and develop “unique beauty concepts.” The brand incubator works with major retail partners to “fill white-space opportunities and offer exclusive distribution.”
It also partners with influencers or celebrities to “bring beauty brands to life,” alongside developing IBG’s own brands for multi-channel distribution through retailers and direct-to-consumer. Additionally, the incubator invests in existing early-stage brands to fuel expansion.