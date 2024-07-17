Coty’s Max Factor makeup brand enters Indian market with House of Beauty
17 Jul 2024 --- Coty launches its cosmetics brand, Max Factor, in India through a partnership with retailer House of Beauty. The American multinational beauty company also recruits actress Priyanka Chopra as a brand ambassador.
Coty Southeast Asia and India’s managing director, Kristina Strunz, says: “Max Factor is entering a new era of exciting growth in India. We are thrilled to bring our best-selling products to the Indian market, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas leading the charge as our global brand ambassador.”
“With Max Factor’s commitment to inclusive, durable and high-quality makeup, we are confident these products will become a staple in the beauty routines of our Indian customers. This launch signifies our long-term commitment to strengthening Max Factor’s global presence and providing exceptional beauty experiences to consumers worldwide.”
The move comes as India’s middle class grows in affluence and more Western brands enter the market.
Some of Max Factor’s best-selling products, such as the Facefinity All Day Flawless Foundation with Climate Proof Protection, Masterpiece 2-in-1 Lash Wow Mascara and Colour Elixir Lipsticks, will now be available in the region.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Max Factor to the House of Beauty family of brands. Max Factor is bringing its groundbreaking portfolio at powerhouse prices to the Indian market. Together with Coty, we are confident Max Factor will achieve phenomenal growth and success in India,” says House of Beauty’s chief business officer, Sanjali Giri.
Coty recently released its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, highlighting growth in net revenues of 8% to US$1,386 million on a reported basis and 10% on a like-for-like basis. These results were supported by growth in fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care and body care.