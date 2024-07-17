OQ Chemicals on new emollient ester replacing D5 in makeup, skin and sun care
17 Jul 2024 --- OQ Chemicals introduces OxBalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate (NPG Diheptanoate), a “biomass-balanced light emollient ester for cosmetics,” that it says outperforms cyclic silicones (D5).
Claudia Fischer, director of Global Business Development at the global provider of oxo chemicals, tells Personal Care Insights the emollient was created as part of the company’s “ambition to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century. The trademark OxBalance includes renewable carbon via a biomass balance approach. Including its biogenic carbon, the product’s carbon footprint is lower than that of its fossil counterpart.”
It is also certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus scheme.
“ISCC’s objectives are traceable, sustainable feedstocks, protecting biodiversity and forests, and promoting good agricultural practices. In addition, provide practicable and cost-efficient solutions. We understand these principles are in line with the targets of many cosmetic companies today,” comments Fischer.
D5 replacement
The company believes the performance of its emollient trumps D5 in sun care, deodorant and color cosmetic applications.
“Results are based on customer feedback, own testing and 3P panel testing. The light emollient ester is readily biodegradable and non-toxic, while D5 is classified as very persistent and very bioaccumulative by the European Chemicals Agency.”
In May, the Official Journal of the European Union banned the use of cosmetic silicones D4, D5 and D6 in wash-off and leave-on products.
Since 2020, D5 in rinse-off cosmetics has been restricted to a maximum concentration of 0.1%. From 6 June 2027, D5 and D6 in concentrations over 0.1% will be banned in all cosmetic products, including leave-on products.
Cosmetic formulation enhancer
OQ Chemicals says OxBalance NPG Diheptanoate imparts a “non-occlusive protective layer” that retains skin moisture longer to prevent dryness.
In sunscreen formulations, OxBalance NPG Diheptanoate is said to enhance the solubility and spreadability of organic UV filters while preventing crystallization and ensuring a smooth application.
OQ Chemicals says NPG Diheptanoate helps pigments and active ingredients dissolve and spread in color cosmetics. It also improves the texture, giving a smooth, light feel that makes applying and wearing makeup like lipsticks, foundation and eyeshadows easier.
Fischer also highlights the ingredient’s stable supply, with OQ Chemicals being “back-integrated into the key raw materials of the light emollient ester and securing the required bio feedstocks with suppliers.”
By Venya Patel