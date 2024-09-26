Kenvue hosts online influencers in Amsterdam to propel European skin care expansion
The event coincided with the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology conference
26 Sep 2024 --- Kenvue harnessed the power of social media influencers this week to grow its brand recognition in Europe. At the event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the US-based company showcased Aveeno and Neutrogena science-backed solutions as its post-Johnson & Johnson (J&J) expansion targets European consumers.
The event coincided with the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) conference, the largest international meeting on dermatology and venereology in Europe, held in Amsterdam this week. Kenvue shared seven new datasets at the conference as it introduced its science-based skin care to 12 central European countries.
Personal Care Insights attended the event and spoke with multiple R&D experts about the company’s latest launches in Europe.
Between attendees enjoying finger sandwiches and Aveeno-branded mini-cakes, Kenvue scientists demonstrated the efficacy of the brands’ products, emphasizing their moisturizing qualities. The highlighted products were Neutrogena’s new Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid with SPF 50 and Aveeno’s triple oat solutions.
Menas Kizoulis, senior director of scientific engagement, Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue, told us that the influencer event highlighted preventative skin care, such as its sun protection solution, to display its “everyday skin care” to new European consumers who might not be as familiar with the brands.
Last year, Kenvue separated from J&J to focus more on its consumer health resources. The ongoing European expansion is an extension of this priority.
Introducing Aveeno
R&D scientists at the event illustrated the efficacy of Aveeno’s triple oat skin care products through several demonstrations, including using a skin moisturization reader to test the before-and-after effects of the lotion on participants’ hands.
Phones were drawn, taking photos and videos galore for the influencers to share with their followers, introducing the oatmeal-based skin care brand to new countries. Through these influencer postings, Kenvue aims to expand its presence in countries less familiar with their Aveeno brand.
Aveeno is set to launch in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Luxemburg, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
SPF priority
The Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid with SPF 50 was launched in the UK in July and there are plans to introduce the product to other European markets in the coming months.
“The beauty about the [hydrating fluid’s] formula is that it is part of our Hydro Boost range. It has hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, panthenol and antioxidants — so it delivers all-day hydration and the improvement of the skin barrier and dryness. So, it’s hydro boost goodness with SPF 50,” Meena Gohlar, head of R&D, Skin Health & Beauty, EMEA at Kenvue, told us.
To create the SPF product, researchers met with consumers to determine the pain points and obstacles of daily sunscreen usage.
“For us, it’s all about making sure that you use sunscreen every day. So, to drive compliance, we spoke to our consumers. They told us sunscreens can typically feel oily, heavy and sticky under makeup and leave a white residue. So, we developed this formulation with dermatologists, co-creating with consumers,” says Gohlar.
During a presentation, Kenvue showcased data revealing that 80% of skin aging is caused by UV radiation. It demonstrated that the Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid with SPF 50 increased skin hydration levels by 22% after 28 days.
“Our formula has what we call a more modern filter package, so it has a better capacity to absorb UV radiation and a higher extinction coefficient. What that means is we can use 20% fewer filters versus our traditional filters with this new modern package, which contributes to that beautiful aesthetic that you find in the formulation,” continues Gohlar.
According to user studies, 100% of people reported no white residue, 96% said the formula was not sticky, and 93% described it as “light as water.”
EADV exploration
On the dermatologist side, Kenvue has a booth at EADV to showcase Aveeno’s oat-based solutions using colloidal oatmeal, oat extract and oat oil. The company explained at the event that oatmeal is deemed an over-the-counter treatment for conditions such as eczema.
“We have a number of studies we’re presenting around the use of oatmeal at EADV. Some of the benefits there are not only preventative but also help treat skin conditions,” says Kizoulis.
“We will be engaging with the everyday dermatologist to have them learn more about the brand and, more importantly, the science behind the products we’ve been developing for their patients or the general consumer every day.”
By Sabine Waldeck