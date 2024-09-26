MAC revamps satin lipstick line with sleeker finish and nourishing formula
26 Sep 2024 --- MAC Cosmetics introduces a revamped version of its satin lipstick, MACximal, which a “sleek, satin” finish in 34 shades.
The company says it improved the signature satin lipsticks with a pigment-rich, full-coverage formula for shades such as Sitting Pretty and Truth By Untold.
To hydrate and condition lips, the updated formula contains oils from rosehips, camellia seeds and pomegranate flowers. According to MAC, the sleek satin lipstick delivers eight hours of moisture with a smooth, creamy glide. In addition to its lip-nourishing benefits, the product seeks to minimize the appearance of fine lines to enhance the overall look.
Sungwook Lee, national artist, MAC South Korea says she applies the “rich lipstick to the center of lips first before blending out softly blurred edges. It makes lips look incredibly full and effortlessly chic. Sleek is definitely the perfect way to describe it.”
MAC’s new line also introduces a clear lip balm with a sleek satin finish that can be worn alone or layered and enters the realm of hybrid makeup:
“With a formulation that’s all about inner radiance, it’s second nature for makeup artists to use this beautifully elevated creamy texture on cheeks as well as lips,” says Maran Khairallah, Global Senior Artist, MAC Dubai.
“For a stunning, blurred effect, my go-to move is to dab Pink Peppermint on the high points of my face before popping the same color onto the center of my lips for an oh-so-luxurious look.”
The packaging now incorporates post-consumer recycled material, aligning with the company’s sustainability efforts.
Hybrid makeup is dominating formulations and Givaudan recently unveiled pigmented botanical extracts to add “potent skin benefits” to such products.
Data from Innova Market Insights sees brands developing multifunctional cosmetic products to align with minimalist routines, with 20% of consumers globally indicating that multifunctional products appeal to them.
The market researcher also predicts the “skinifying beauty” trend will dominate through next year amid global beauty trend data showing that 67% of consumers prefer makeup products with added benefits.
“Beyond functionality, there’s a growing desire for products that add moments of joy and self-care, offering a brief escape from the stresses of everyday life. This is particularly relevant as discussions around overconsumption gain momentum, encouraging consumers to seek products that reduce waste and provide lasting satisfaction,” Schwan Cosmetics’ trend forecaster, Iris Hubbes, told us.
By Venya Patel