Fish gut bacteria tackles skin care concerns including hyperpigmentation and wrinkles
27 Sep 2024 --- Research in American Chemical Society Omega suggests molecules produced by bacteria in the guts of red seabream and blackhead seabream can be used in cosmetic products targeting wrinkles and skin-brightening.
The scientists from Sungkyunkwan University, led by Hyo-Jong Lee and Chung Sub Kim, identified 22 compounds produced by the fish gut bacteria Ruegeria atlantica and Pseudoalteromonas neustonica. Three were reported to have “significant” potential for cosmetic benefits in cultured mouse cells.
The molecules were seen to inhibit tyrosinase and collagenase, enzymes that cause hyperpigmentation and collagen breakdown. Study authors note that hyperpigmentation — caused by internal and external factors, like hormonal shifts, exposure to UV radiation, medications and contact with various chemicals — contributes to human skin aging.
Taming tyrosinase
According to the researchers, melanin production is a biochemical process in which tyrosinase plays a regulating role:
“Tyrosinase is essential in two critical stages of melanin synthesis: the conversion of tyrosine to l-DOPA and the subsequent oxidation of l-DOPA to l-dopaquinone. Our findings suggest that these compounds effectively diminish tyrosinase activity, indicating their potential to alleviate hyperpigmentation in human skin.”
“Compounds 11 and 14 exhibited a mild tyrosinase inhibitory effect of 6.73% and 13.68%, respectively. All of the tested compounds displayed no significant antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli and Bacillus subtilis up to 100 μM,” they add.
Controlling collagen
The compounds from the fish bacteria may also boost collagen and address wrinkles, as enzyme collagenase can lead to degradation of the extracellular matrix.
The researchers found, “compounds 11 and 13 showed strong collagenase inhibitory activity, with 31.91% and 36.43% at 20 μM, respectively, comparable to or surpassing that of the positive control epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG, 34.66%).”
Special attention was on compound 11 for its impact on both the enzymes: “The collagenase- and tyrosinase-inhibitory compound 11, cyclo(l-Pro-d-Leu), was found to be stable under heat (50 °C) and UV light (254 and 365 nm) for up to six days. These results indicate that compound 11 could be developed into a cosmeceutical with antiaging effects.”
Unconventional source
Although fish bacteria are an unconventional source of beauty ingredients, researchers say important medical compounds have historically been discovered in unlikely places.
The bacteria in these seabream species were first discovered in 1992 and 2016, but according to the paper authors, no research on the compounds they produce has been conducted until now.
According to the research, compounds that block collagenase and tyrosinase without harming cells may find their way into skin care products designed to prevent aging. The discovery presents a promising path for cosmetics manufacturers looking for new ingredients, even though more investigation is needed to test the safety and effectiveness of these molecules in humans.
Metabolites from living organisms
The study authors point to plenty of opportunities for potential new drug candidates from various sources, including plants, fungi and bacteria, stating approximately 98% of metabolites produced by living organisms remain unknown.
The fusion of biotechnology and beauty marks a new era in the vibrant field of cosmetic colors. With the industry embracing natural pigments derived from bacteria, yeast, fungi and algae, Personal Care Insights recently looked at market and scientific research, focusing on carotenoids, anthocyanins and cyanobacteria-derived phycobiliproteins.
According to research in Nutrients, microbial pigments sourced from bacteria and fungi offer an affordable, renewable and eco-friendly palette for cosmetics. Other research has also explored pigments such as astaxanthin, β-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin and lycopene. A study in Plants proclaims that anthocyanins, pigments in plants, are transforming the cosmetic industry.
In industry developments, Lipoid Kosmetik introduced UsNeo, a solution for common skin issues like body odor, blemishes and dandruff, derived from the lichen Usnea barbata.
Functional fungi retain the same allure cultivated over thousands of years in traditional medicine fields, with contemporary research spotlighting their applicability in potent cosmeceuticals. We looked at recent research, product development and market insights regarding mushroom use in personal care.
We also talked to Yuuki Furuyama, an assistant professor at Tokyo University of Science, about her team being the “first” to isolate a promising tyrosinase inhibitor from Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum, a common skin resident. Cosmetic applications treat hyperpigmentation brought on by UV exposure or aging-related excess melanin production.
By Venya Patel