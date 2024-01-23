Lipoid Kosmetik sees UsNeo as microbiome-friendly solution for odor, blemishes and dandruff
23 Jan 2024 --- Lipoid Kosmetik introduces UsNeo, a solution for common skin issues like body odor, blemishes and dandruff. With a focus on microbiome balance, UsNeo is said to provide a “gentle” alternative to traditional antimicrobial treatments while preserving the ecosystem that makes up healthy skin.
Derived from the lichen Usnea barbata, UsNeo is a cosmetic solution containing usnic acid. This innovative formulation is encapsulated in a propanediol-based, preservative-free and self-preserving solvent system, which ensures targeted microbial control without interfering with the skin’s natural balance.
Wide applications
UsNeo has a broad range of uses across cosmetic formulations.
Lipoid Kosmetik finds the solution controls sebum, offering hair and scalp care.
It is also certified as microbiome-friendly, preservative-free, palm oil-free and conforms to halal standards, ensuring a broad function across various consumer preferences.
Innova Market Insights data suggests microbiome-friendly launches in personal care witnessed an 84% CAGR from April 2018 to March 2023.
Targeted applications
According to Lipoid Kosmetik, the UsNeo formulation demonstrates targeted antimicrobial activity against gram-positive bacteria.
In vivo studies revealed its protective properties against odor, blemishes and dandruff while respecting the balance of the microbiome.
Users can benefit from “instant and lasting” odor reduction, effective treatment of skin blemishes and gentle, long-term protection against dandruff, suggests the botanical actives provider.
Nature-inspired solution
In line with trends, UsNeo is plant-derived, reflecting the increasing demand for natural cosmetic solutions.
Innova data reveals that the personal care industry is experiencing a surge of interest in botanical extracts, with a remarkable annual growth rate of +5% (Global, CAGR 2018 to 2022).
As an active ingredient, UsNeo emerges as a natural ingredient, providing anti-blemish, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties for skin and hair health.
Its application spans hair care and men’s grooming, catering to evolving consumer needs in these segments. Our recent interview with Dr. Squatch revealed that men’s care is gaining traction as stereotypes and norms are challenged by younger generations and pop culture.
Ingredients in spotlight
The beauty industry is increasingly learning the importance of maintaining microbiome health.
For instance, a new study by the University of California San Diego and L’Oréal Research and Innovation potentially identified microbes linked to skin aging and health signs.
In healthy hair pursuits, Seppic found its Irish Wakame extract detoxifies heavy metals on the scalp. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of piroctone olamine shampoo in helping combat dandruff and achieve a healthier scalp microbiome.
By Venya Patel