Skinification and multifunctional marvels drive innovative makeup trends
27 Aug 2024 --- Hybrid makeup products take center stage as more consumers seek to scale down their skin care routine but still get a wide range of benefits. Various cosmetic companies are taking notice and creating multifunctional innovations to satiate growing global demand for skin care-infused cosmetics. Personal Care Insights looks into market trends, the latest innovations and research about a multifunctional ingredient from bacteria that may tackle hyperpigmentation and skin concerns.
Schwan Cosmetics, a global private-label manufacturer of color cosmetics, says convenience is key for consumers. Its trend forecaster, Iris Hubbes, tells us: “We’re seeing a strong rise in the multipurpose makeup trend, largely driven by consumers who are not only price-conscious but also convenience-conscious. In today’s economic climate, consumers are looking for products that offer elevated value by combining multiple benefits into one, helping them streamline their beauty routines while getting more for their money.”
“Beyond functionality, there’s a growing desire for products that add moments of joy and self-care, offering a brief escape from the stresses of everyday life. This is particularly relevant as discussions around overconsumption gain momentum, encouraging consumers to seek products that reduce waste and provide lasting satisfaction.”
Hubbes adds the shift in consumer lifestyles reflects a greater desire for products that combine performance and indulgence. In response to these changing consumer preferences, Schwan Cosmetics says it is committed to developing cutting-edge products with distinctive textures, scents and application methods that appeal to the senses.
“These advancements address current demands and pave the way for the future of hybrid makeup, where multifunctionality and sensory appeal will continue to be central to consumer expectations,” says Hubbes.
Multifunctional makeup
According to Innova Market Insights, 20% of consumers globally say multifunctional products appeal to them. Since the post-pandemic grind is driven by fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are now looking for 2-in-1 and multifunctional makeup products with higher degrees of usage convenience to minimize the time of their daily makeup routines.
The market researcher also released its Top 10 Trends for the upcoming year, with Skinifying Beauty claiming first place. Global beauty trends research shows that consumers are seeking added value from ingredients. Notably, 67% of consumers globally prefer makeup products with added skin care benefits.
This trend underscores the consumer’s priority for functionality and performance. Globally, there has been a 32% rise in beauty launches with common skin care actives over the past five years.
Among these, ceramides gained significant popularity, driven by consumer demand and brand innovations. For instance, MAC’s new serum-powered foundation highlights 33 skin care ingredients and Maybelline New York lash sensational sky-high tinted primer features ceramides.
Innova’s ranking for second place, Multitasking Marvels, reveals consumers are looking for less time-consuming makeup routines. Approximately 45% of consumers globally say that they use one to three makeup products in their routine, leading to an 11% growth in multifunctional products. Hybrid launches reflecting this trend include SPF protection with Shiseido’s Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation SPF 30 PA++ and Elizabeth Arden’s 8 Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15.
Bio-derived cosmetic ingredients
In recent research in Cosmetics, scientists examined polyglutamic acid (PGA), a rising-in-popularity biopolymer made of repeating units of glutamic acid with various applications. PGA was first discovered in “natto,” a type of fermented soybean. Certain bacteria found in fermented foods like kimchi also produce PGA, which can be produced through biotechnology.
Bacteria strains of Bacillus species such as Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus licheniformis, are major producers of polyglutamate.
According to the researchers, microbial production emerged as a promising way for the large-scale synthesis of PGA — offering “sustainability, efficiency and tailored molecular properties.”
It is attractive in the cosmetics industry due to its “biocompatibility, water solubility and film-forming characteristics” that can be added to skin care, hair care and makeup products.
“PGA is frequently incorporated into serums and moisturizers for its ability to retain water, ensuring sustained skin hydration. Its inclusion in makeup primers and setting sprays helps create a smooth makeup base and prolongs makeup wear while preserving skin moisture. Moreover, PGA’s efficacy in enhancing skin texture and moisture makes it a valuable component in anti-aging products targeting fine lines and wrinkles,” note the study authors.
They also believe PGA can deeply hydrate the skin and hair, making it an ideal ingredient for moisturizers, conditioners and hydrating masks. “PGA’s depigmentating properties contribute to the reduction in hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, enhancing the overall complexion.”
Nourishing and protective tinted lip oils
Sophim recently released Mr. Kiss and Mrs. Kiss, two lip oils with natural formulations, and previously Mr. Timid, which combines moisturizing and nourishing lipstick with creamy blush.
The manufacturer of natural ingredients says its lip oils combine “sensoriality, care and hydration.” Mr. Kiss contains seven ingredients, including MC300, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, a liposoluble fixing agent with film-forming properties that prevent transepidermal water loss and plum oil, which contains high levels of oleic acid, a fatty acid found in human sebum.
Mrs. Kiss contains Natural olive wax, or phytowax, has emollient qualities and adds to a distinct, non-greasy sensory experience and Castor oil, which provides texture and improves the formula’s longevity and is “an excellent alternative to mineral ingredients or polyethylene glycol.”
Tracking trends
TrendHunter is a platform tracking new ideas, including multifunctional makeup. It recently put the spotlight on some products aimed at multifunctional use:
Morphe’s Hot Shot Blush Drops — a liquid blush with skin-hydrating ingredients that include an algae-based complex, niacinamide and glycerin. TrendHunter also looked at Buttermelt Blush from NYX Professional Makeup. It is marketed as a dry-pressed powder with plant-based butters like mango seed. Nudestix’s Stax All Over Color Blush Balm comes in “skin care-inspired” stackable magnetic packaging. Plant-based ingredients and antioxidants are added to support hydration.
Clinique also introduced a multipurpose edition of Clinique Pop Lip + Cheek Oil for consumers seeking a natural, dewy look for lips and cheeks and a sheer wash of color. The formula contains oils such as safflower, jojoba and olive.
