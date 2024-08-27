Tosla Nutricosmetics forges partnership with FC Primorje women’s football club
27 Aug 2024 --- Beauty supplement manufacturer Tosla Nutricosmetics has become the exclusive partner of FC Primorje, Slovenia’s celebrated national women’s football team. The multi-year beauty and sports partnership extends Tosla’s objective to support unconventional thinking, such as women’s football, which is often overlooked as less significant.
“We’ve always been drawn to the unique, the underrepresented and the stories that haven’t always had the chance to be told. Our journey as a company has been one of innovation and breaking boundaries, but it has also been about embracing the power of local traditions, supporting those who dare to be different and uplifting voices that need to be heard,” says Primož Artač, CEO of Tosla Nutricosmetics.
“Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the empowerment and growth of the club, fostering gender equality in sports and promoting equal opportunities for women athletes in our community and beyond.”
Tosla is a ready-to-drink supplement manufacturer focused on the beauty and wellness sectors. It is known for its Velious flavor technology.
Channeling the Bora wind
The sports team, also known as “Daughters of the Bora” (Daughters of Burje), named after a fierce wind, will be long-term ambassadors and impact advisers for Tosla Nutricosmetics. The club has educated female footballers for over a decade to raise the bar for women.
A survey conducted by Women in Sport in the UK revealed that 43% of teenage girls who were previously active in sports had disengaged after primary school, nearly double the rate of boys the same age (24%). Over 60% cited fears of judgment and a lack of confidence as key reasons for their withdrawal.
“Being able to inspire the next generation of athletes and younger kids to be confident in expressing themselves in different ways and not have to fit into a box — those are values I share with Tosla,” says Mateja Zver, co-captain of FC Primorje.
Meanwhile, the dynamic nutricosmetics market benefits from increasing consumer awareness of the impact of nutrition on skin health. Following a growing holistic mindset and health consciousness, industry experts focus on inner beauty and well-being, spotting opportunities for new beauty-from-within ingredients and products to complement topical products.