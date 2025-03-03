Kimberly-Clark partners with BNZ for solar-powered personal care production
Kimberly-Clark has partnered with independent power producer BNZ to create three new virtual solar power purchase agreements (vPPAs) in Italy and Spain. The personal care and hygiene product manufacturer says the projects are a step toward electrifying and reducing carbon emissions from its tissue-making process.
The vPPAs will generate a forecasted 164 GWh of renewable electricity each year. The solar farms’ renewable energy generation is equivalent to over 40% of the total electricity consumed by Kimberly-Clark’s Western and Central European production facilities, located in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Czechia.
“Energy transformation is a key priority for us, and through these projects, we are increasing the amount of renewable electricity available in the grids from which we draw, which also benefits the community,” says Oriol Margó, sustainability leader at Kimberly-Clark.
The solar farms will virtually power the production of major brands, including Kleenex, Scottex, Scott, WypAll, Page, and Hakle. The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.
Kimberly-Clark says the partnership will reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to a 2015 baseline.
Ecological moves
BNZ plans to deploy a portfolio of more than 1.7 GW of renewable energy in Europe in the coming years.
BNZ’s head of revenues, Rodrigo López, says: “More and more companies are choosing long-term contracts that not only ensure energy stability but reinforce their responsibility to create a more sustainable world. This shift benefits businesses but also drives meaningful progress for society and the economy as a whole.”
Kimberly-Clark has expressed its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and has taken steps to do so.
“We continue to invest in the future of the planet, our business, and our industry, with our consumers and customers in mind, and hope to encourage other organizations to do the same,” says Margó.
Earlier this year, the company completed “one of the largest” rooftop solar photovoltaic systems at its manufacturing site at the Salamanca facility in Spain (6,500 MWh per year).
It also opened a £75 million (US$94.6 million) onshore wind farm in Scotland, UK (160,000 MWh per year) and a rooftop solar photovoltaic system in Cape Town, South Africa (3,700 MWh per year).