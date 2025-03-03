February in review: AI-powered formulations, US tariff predictions, consumer safety concerns
In February, IFF and Debut launched AI tools to streamline beauty product formulation. Debut said it can now make ingredients that would take 100,000 years using traditional approaches in 10 months.
US-based cosmetic companies anticipated how President Donald Trump’s flurry of international tariffs could impact the personal care industry. We spoke to industry leaders about how they think the tariffs might affect them.
Meanwhile, California introduced a bill to protect kids who are increasingly using anti-aging skin care products due to social media trends. In another push for consumer safety, the Environmental Working Group released a report finding that Black women face disproportionate health risks from the toxicity of personal care products marketed to them.
We look back at the biggest stories from February.
Estée Lauder funds US university research to develop sustainable and preventative skin care
The Estée Lauder Companies and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, teamed up to research biodegradable materials for cosmetics and explore solutions that combat the sun’s effect on the skin. Estée Lauder anticipates applying the results to personal care products that cater to sustainable and anti-aging demands. The skin care conglomerate said its research ties into the growing longevity trend in the industry.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Kenvue: Skin barrier innovation for evolving consumer demands
Cosmetic companies are scratching beneath the surface with skin barrier innovations as consumers’ awareness of protecting and rebuilding the outermost layer of the skin grows. Personal Care Insights spoke to FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Kenvue about how fast-paced lifestyles contribute to the uptick of barrier-boosting solutions in skin care.
L’Oréal sells back stake in Sanofi for US$3B but remains influential
L’Oréal agreed to sell 2.3% of its shares in Sanofi back to the company to “optimize” the group’s balance sheet. The transaction was part of Sanofi’s share buyback program, announced in January. The French multinational personal care corporation relinquished approximately 29.6 million of its shares in Sanofi for €101.50 (US$105.77) per share, resulting in a total of US$3 billion.
Faster fragrance feedback: IFF’s AI tool offers real-time consumer insights to propel perfume innovation
IFF launched an AI-driven app that collects real-time consumer feedback to improve fragrance innovation. ScentChat allows for direct communication between consumers and fragrance creators as the industry is increasingly interested in AI solutions for faster and smarter innovation.
Boots 2025 Beauty Trends Report reveals six upcoming industry shifts
Boots released its annual Beauty Trends Report for 2025. Some of its predictions included the rise of digitally native beauty brands, intergenerational beauty influence, elevated night-time skin care routines, and scent as self-care. The UK beauty retailer also forecasted a merging of health and beauty and increasing consumer demand for a mix of luxury and budget-friendly products.
US activists find Black women face greater health risks from personal care products
The Environmental Working Group found that Black women face disproportionate health risks from the toxicity of personal care products marketed to them. A co-author of the study claimed that Black women face pressure to use beauty products that help them conform to societal norms — such as relaxing their hair or participating in skin lightening. Personal Care Insights broke down the latest research relating to environmental injustice in the beauty industry.
100,000 years in 10 months: Debut’s AI tool advances biotech beauty ingredient development
Biotech firm Debut announced it would research ingredients for personal care products using its latest generative AI platform, BeautyORB. Personal Care Insights spoke to Debut’s founder and CEO about the platform’s impact on traditional ingredient formulation in the personal care industry, challenges in AI-generated ingredients, and genomics-based AI.
Trump’s tariffs: US-based personal care companies discuss shifting global marketplace
The Personal Care Products Council released a letter expressing “significant concerns” about potential policy changes under the Trump administration that could increase consumer prices for beauty products. Multiple US companies shared their expectations with Personal Care Insights on how incoming tariffs will affect the personal care industry. Some US-based beauty companies were confident they could navigate the changes.
Syensqo speaks on blurring chemistry and biology for hair care tech
Syensqo partnered with Bota Bio to develop biomimetic hair and scalp care ingredients. The five-year collaboration is said to tackle key concerns like hair repair and growth using nature-inspired technologies. Personal Care Insights spoke to two company representatives about how the collaboration responds to a shift in the personal care industry, where consumers increasingly demand eco-conscious and bio-sourced ingredients.
California bill seeks to ban anti-aging skin care for minors after industry inaction
California, US, introduced legislation to ban anti-aging products for minors in response to the increasing number of kids using skin care designed for adults. California Assemblymember Alex Lee aired his frustrations to Personal Care Insights on how the cosmetics industry is letting children down by prioritizing profits over their health. He said the industry knows that kids don’t need anti-aging products but has not taken “meaningful action” to combat the growing issue.