Kosé, I Peace and Reju join forces to create personalized beauty using stem cells
12 Jul 2024 --- Kosé, I Peace and Reju collaborate to create personalized beauty products containing iPS cell extracts (iPSF), a type of stem cell that can differentiate into any cell type, giving them a potential edge in regenerative medicine applications.
The trio says it will develop customized products using individual customers’ iPS cells, which will be cultivated. They believe the formulation of iPSF extracts in dosages and textures that correspond to each individual customer’s preferences will ensure customized beauty solutions.
“Because iPS cells are rejuvenated in the cell generation process, customers can benefit from the cellular activity levels similar to their younger selves. Moreover, the use of iPSF derived from the customers’ own cells ensures high biocompatibility, minimizing the risk of adverse reactions,” details Kosé.
However, they say the customized beauty products will not be considered cosmetics under the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act. Instead, they will be supplied through medical facilities under supervision.
The process entails producing iPS cells from the customer’s blood, storing extracts and using these extracts to create beauty products. I Peace will be in charge of cell generation, culture and management. Reju will produce and supply iPSF for beauty products. Kosé will create personalized products that meet customers’ preferences for component and dosage forms.
Kosé, I Peace and Reju say they share a commitment to diversity and personalized beauty. Kosé seeks to reach new markets by providing value that goes beyond conventional beauty products. I Peace says it will provide iPS cell banking services in addition to clinical-grade iPS cell supplies, and Reju will focus on extracting and refining iPS cell components for beauty and health applications.
Kosé says it has been investigating the technical and commercial aspects of health and cure, toward a holistic well-being concept that will further expand its value beyond the domain of beauty.
The initiative will collaborate with Japanese medical institutions for somatic cell collection and iPSF-based formulation preparation. The partners aim to commence demonstration testing before the end of the year.