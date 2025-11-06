Lemme launches colostrum-based supplements line for digestion
Key takeaways
- Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s brand Lemme launched two bovine colostrum-based supplements, a gummy and a liposomal liquid, focused on gut health and overall wellness.
- The products feature Maolac colostrum, which is designed to replicate key proteins found in human milk, and are marketed as an easy daily ritual.
- The colostrum is promoted as a “nature’s first superfood” rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds that support the gut barrier and immune health.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme has unveiled its latest innovations in gut health and beauty, formulated with “advanced colostrum”: Lemme Colostrum Gummies and Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid.
Bovine colostrum, which the brand refers to as “nature’s first superfood,” is the nutrient-dense fluid produced by cows immediately after giving birth. It is rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds that help strengthen the gut barrier, support immune health, and promote overall vitality.
The two-part assortment claims to boost gut health, beauty, and full-body wellness “from the inside out,” touting the enhanced absorption of its featured liposomal liquid.
“Lemme is integrating Maolac’s colostrum, which is carefully designed to replicate key proteins from human milk, setting a new benchmark in nutritional science,” says Dr. Ilan Youngster, head of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit and The Center for Translational Microbiome Research at Shamir Medical Center.
Kardashian Barker comments: “Colostrum has been a part of my routine for years, and I’ve seen how much it helps with gut health, beauty, and overall wellness. Creating both a gummy and a delicious liposomal makes it easy for anyone to experience its benefits in a way that fits their lifestyle.”
Maolac colostrum isolate
Lemme Colostrum Gummies are formulated with a clinically-studied colostrum isolate. It also features Maolac to support gut health, digestion, and debloating, alongside prebiotics for additional gut benefits. It includes vitamin D3 to promote immune function, bone, and muscle health.
Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid is a vanilla-flavored hybrid between a liquid supplement and a creamer, offering a sugar-free formula enhanced with lactoferrin, MCT Oil, vitamin E, and immunoglobulins to “promote daily vitality and immune support.”
“Together, the duo transforms this superfood powerhouse into two delicious, convenient daily rituals without the need for a scoop or blender,” highlights the brand.
“Your gut plays such a central role in how you feel every day, and colostrum helps support that foundation,” says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified doctor and Lemme Medical Advisory Board Member.
“Lemme Colostrum brings a clinically-studied form of this nature-derived superfood to life in two forms that make daily gut and immune support simple and enjoyable.”
Lemme’s supplement range is centered on gummy innovations featuring blends of superfruits and greens, as well as botanical extracts claiming to support the body’s natural GLP-1 production.