LG and Pola endeavor to reverse aging skin health with NAD+ and LINC00942 gene
29 Mar 2024 --- Personal Care Insights looks into the cellular mechanisms of aging and learns about the possibilities of reversing the process with a focus on coenzyme NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and RNA gene LINC00942.
We talk to senior researcher Byunghyun Kim of LG H&H Co. about the use of NAD+ in skin care products and Yuki Cho, research scientist at Pola Chemical Industries, regarding the “impact of LINC00942 on cellular aging and intercellular cell-cell networks.”
The two companies recently presented their innovations at the Personal Care & Home Ingredients (PCHi) 2024 in Shanghai, China.
What are the main ways LG H&H Co. sees NAD+ preventing skin aging, and how can this research be used to create skin care products?
Kim: When aging progresses, it is known that the amount of NAD+ in the body gradually decreases in the context of the whole systemetic system and specific tissues. Otherwise, numerous recent studies have demonstrated that supplementation with NAD+ could reverse the signs of aging and extend life span in some experimental models, which is supposed to be due to the activation of sirtuins (also known as “longevity gene”), which enhance cellular energy metabolisms and rescue DNA damage.
Though previous research has elucidated how NAD+ ameliorates some specific degenerative conditions such as diabetes mellitus, sarcopenia or Alzheimer’s disease, the beneficial effects of NAD+ in the skin are not well demonstrated yet. This is why we are intensively studying NAD+ for cosmetic uses. One of our astonishing findings is that applying NAD+ can rejuvenate old skin cells and counteract or reverse intrinsic and extrinsic aging progress. We expect NAD+ to be utilized as an “anti-wrinkle” and a “total anti-aging” of the skin.
Can you share upcoming advancements in skin care products leveraging NAD+ for anti-aging?
Kim: For years, we’ve researched ways to improve the skin’s absorption of NAD+, a powerful anti-aging molecule. Our breakthrough came with NAD Power24, a liposome-based technology that enhances NAD+’s stability and skin penetration. The Whoo Bichup Ultimate Recovery Youth Serum, formulated with our innovative NAD Power24 technology, has shown excellent results in repairing skin damage and promoting overall anti-aging effects. This product was launched in March 2024.
In addition to anti-aging, how is LG H&H Co. pursuing otheruses for NAD+?
Kim: Current anti-aging ingredients tend to focus on consequential phonotypes of skin aging, which can be considered a “symptomatic” treatment. As previous studies pointed out, NAD+ is expected to care from the first step (or origin) of skin aging to the end of aging (phenotypes such as wrinkles) because NAD+ can simultaneously counteract and reverse the progress of aging. With these unique characteristics, we expect that our comprehensive approach based on NAD+ can effectively ameliorate the diverse hallmarks of skin aging (dark spots, decreased turnover etc.), not only wrinkles.
Are there any collaborations in the pipeline to use NAD+ for skin care?
Kim: We are actively building collaborative research partnerships with universities to explore the multifaceted potential of NAD+ in skin rejuvenation. Through these collaborations, we aim to unlock a deeper understanding of NAD+’s mechanisms and its ability to address various hallmarks of skin aging, from wrinkles and dark spots to decreased cell turnover. By working with leading experts in the field, we are confident that we can push the boundaries of NAD+ research and develop innovative skin care solutions that deliver transformative results.
How does Pola Chemical Industries see LINC00942 impacting cellular aging and intercellular cell-cell networks, and what implications does this have for skin care science and care?
Cho: LINC00942 prevents the cells themselves from aging. When LINC00942 levels are low, cells undergo accelerated aging. These aged cells also produce daughter cells that are already aged. And they promote an aged phenotype in those cells as well. These aged cells with less LINC00942 can also influence neighboring cells, such as vessel and fat cells. In short, LINC00942 reduction has a profound and far-reaching impact on skin aging, contributing to various age-related skin changes.
For this reason, the results and methods of the LINC00942 study can be useful for many skin research projects targeting other genes or their products. This should lead to expanding skin aging research, or more directly, to creating new skin care products that protect against aging by maintaining LINC00942 levels.
Can you discuss upcoming research or product developments using insights from studying LINC00942?
Cho: In fact, we have applied the findings of the LINC00942 study to the B.A skin care cosmetics series released by Pola. Moreover, we have expanded our lncRNA research and discovered the relationship between another lncRNA, called GATA6-AS, and advanced glycation end products. The results of the GATA6-AS study have also been applied to the BA Deep Clearizer product. Unfortunately, we are unable to disclose any unpublished information, ongoing projects or un-launched product developments.
In what ways do you envision LINC00942 influencing skin care?
Cho: I can share some general observations concerning lncRNAs, including LINC00942. Research on lncRNAs is rapidly growing, as evidenced by the increasing number of publications in scientific journals. This suggests that lncRNAs have the potential to play a significant role in human health and potentially in skin care. It is plausible that some lncRNA research, including LINC00942 studies, could be used to develop new skin care products offering various benefits, such as improved skin elasticity, reduced wrinkles and increased sun protection. However, further research is needed to understand the potential of lncRNAs for skin carefully. Many cosmetic-related companies will likely conduct research as they work to develop lncRNAs-based skin care products.
Are there any plans for joint research on applying LINC00942 to skin care?
Cho: Currently, there are no plans for joint research on LINC00942. To be honest, I am already working on a new project in another field of research, and I am enthusiastic about the progress we are making and the potential impact of this work. In this way, Pola Orbis Group’s research is constantly evolving in pursuit of discoveries. We appreciate your interest in our LINC00942 work and are always open to exploring new opportunities in the future.
By Venya Patel