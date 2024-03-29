European fragrance sector backs Antwerp Declaration to increase green and digital practices
29 Mar 2024 --- The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) signs the Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal, calling for a strategy to complete the EU Green Deal to “boost investment and keep high-quality jobs in Europe.”
The Declaration calls on Member State governments, the next European Commission and the European Parliament to” boost competitiveness, innovation and investment” and reinforce Europe’s “open strategic autonomy.”
IFRA joins over 700 other signatory organizations from sectors up and down the value chain.
“The fragrance sector, while global, has a long and storied history in Europe…The production of fragrances in Europe is responsible for around 20,000 jobs, with about 800 firms active in a market worth at least €8 billion. Keeping these highly skilled, culturally significant roles in the EU is essential for the sustainable future of our industry,” says Martina Bianchini, president of IFRA.
Going green and digital
IFRA says the fragrance industry is “deeply committed” to enhancing green and digital ecosystems, which actively contributes to the Transition Pathways, a key component of the EU industrial strategy that the Antwerp Declaration seeks to reinforce.
“As Europe moves toward its goal of being a sustainable, carbon-neutral economy, it is critical to shape an enabling framework in Europe safeguarding and incentivizing continued investment in green technologies and sustainable innovations,” explains Bianchini.
“The need to empower sectors, such as fragrance, to achieve the goals and rules established by the EU Green Deal means matching that environmental and climate ambition with EU industrial policy ambition.”
EU mandate
The next European mandate will begin by the end of 2024. IFRA encourages the leadership of the EU institutions and their counterparts in member state governments to “work together to build a future for Europe that is pro-competitive, pro-innovation and pro-growth.”
“We are highly innovative, with 8% of revenues on spent R&D, and we are working on sustainable development with synthetic, natural and bio-based materials… As an international industry with a strong European presence, we strongly support the objectives and language of the Antwerp Declaration and stand ready to contribute our part to making the mission a success,” concludes Bianchini.
