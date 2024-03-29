Beyond The Headlines: Henkel and Adobe harness AI, COSRX drops cleanser price
29 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Henkel used Adobe’s Generative AI to deliver personalization and cut costs. Meanwhile, COSRX reduced the price of its micellar cleansing water to help consumers with the rising cost of living and Dove released its Scalp + Hair Therapy Collection for scalp health.
Collaborations
Henkel and Adobe expanded their partnership to advance Henkel’s content supply chain with the power of generative AI and deliver personalization at scale across the company’s global brand portfolio. The Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will be used in Henkel’s digital business platform RAQN. Henkel will train Adobe Firefly using its assets through Custom Models in a pilot that enables teams to produce personalized content safe for commercial use while adhering to brand standards. According to the companies, Generative AI capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud and Firefly will reduce campaign costs and time by allowing teams to quickly create, deliver, and optimize personalized experiences at scale.
The Center, founded by Ben Bennett, partnered with actress, digital creator, and entrepreneur Claudia Sulewski and her innovative body care brand, Cyklar. The beauty accelerator is home to brands such as Phlur, Make Beauty, Saltair and Prequel.
Product developments
In response to the rising cost of living, COSRX said it would reduce the price of its Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water. The 400 mL bottle is now priced at US$15, down from US$19, and the 100 mL bottle is now priced at US$9, down from US$12. COSRX formulated the cleansing water with a composition similar to the skin’s pH to help maintain a “healthy skin balance” and strengthen the skin barrier. The cleansing water features micellar technology to capture and lift away dirt, oil, and makeup without the need to rub it on the skin, which may disrupt its balance and lead to sensitivity.
Dove announced the US nationwide debut of its Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Collection, a range of products formulated to treat the scalp. It was developed with dermatologists and offers “affordable, accessible and clinically proven results.” The range was described as preventative and designed to nourish and strengthen hair from the root to the ends. The line’s six products were formulated to provide thicker, stronger and fuller hair.
Campaigns and events
Colgate launched a campaign to promote the differences in people’s teeth. The My Smile is My Superpower campaign was released with an original music video, “The Beauty of Gaps,” to the song Roar by Katy Perry. The company said today’s media landscape shows most people having “nearly identical” sets of straight, “gleaming” teeth with no gaps. The company cited research suggesting65% of Gen Zers felt the pressure to have a perfect smile hurt their confidence, and 85% would like to change their smiles. Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, who has a tooth gap, joined the campaign.
Roquette Beauté said it would reveal a new Beauté by Roquette plant-based ingredient to enhance and tense up the skin at the upcoming In-cosmetics Global show in Paris, France. The company will have a Texture Bar where visitors can engage in sensory experiences with their ingredients. Roquette Beauté will also showcase its latest product innovations in everyday essentials, comforting skin care and full glam makeup and hair care. All Roquette Beauté’s ingredients are 100% plant-based and biodegradable.
Beauty inclusivity
Black hair solutions company Dark and Lovely released “Play in Color,” a brand initiative to empower Black women to experiment and “express their fun, playful side” with color. The initiative coincided with the brand’s newest hair color collection, Fade Resist Immersive Bolds, featuring three new shades — Poppin’ Pink, Virtual Violet and Reality Red. The Dark and Lovely Fade Resist collection has the “largest offerings” of colors for Black women. The additions are vegan and made to pop on dark hair while caring for textured hair and curls. Each shade provides up to eight weeks of color and comes with a new Moisture Mask for more hydration.
Ardell Beauty was a sponsor at LatinaFest, the largest Latina Festival on the West Coast. Founded by Bel Hernandez Castillo and Naibe Reynoso, LatinaFest is a celebration of Latina culture and empowerment, aiming to amplify the voices of its attendees and provide a platform for their economic inclusion and success. As part of its participation, Ardell Beauty hosted a popup onsite, offering attendees giveaways and exclusive product experiences. Additionally, VIP guests received gift bags.
GK Hair announced its dedication to inclusivity and fostering an environment where “every hair professional feels empowered and valued.” The company says its commitment is not just a statement but a core value reflected in the brand. GK Hair says its dedication to inclusivity is reflected in its product range, with solutions for every hair type, texture and ethnicity — from advanced hair treatments to styling products. The brand also provides educational programs that promote diversity and inclusion within the industry.
By Sabine Waldeck