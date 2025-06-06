London clinic presents advanced laser treatment for intensive skin rejuvenation
D. Thomas Clinic, an award-winning skin care clinic in London, UK, has announced its latest innovation in laser technology, the LaseMD Ultra. The treatment complements the clinic’s extensive range of sub-ablative technologies and caters to those seeking long-term, intensive skin rejuvenation and a solution to combat rising “inflammaging” concerns.
“Inflammaging” is a growing concern in the beauty industry as its effects become more widespread due to stressors triggering inflammation, such as sugar and processed food consumption, smoking, UV radiation, and pollution. This chronic low-level inflammation can accelerate aging and disease.
The clinic claims the LaseMD Ultra treatment strengthens and supports the skin’s natural regenerative process, delivering noticeable results by creating precise microchannels deep within the skin. This stimulates collagen production and cell renewal while preserving the outer layer.
The treatment can be performed two weeks after sun exposure to help combat summer holiday pigmentation, although it is suitable year-round. D. Thomas Clinic confirms it has been designed for safety and efficacy across all skin tones and types, and effectively addresses various skin issues.
These issues include reducing signs of premature aging caused by sun exposure, correcting uneven pigmentation, including persistent cases of melasma, and refining overall skin tone and texture by minimizing blotchiness and the appearance of pores.
The clinic also recommends using LaseMD Ultra for acne and post-scarring, as it helps to calm inflammation and targets specific complexion irregularities. Integrating skin-specific professional serum boosters into the treatment further enhances results.
The advancement aligns with growing demand in the personal care sector for non-invasive skin treatments that clinically promote sustained results. According to new research carried out by La Roche-Posay, hyperpigmentation affects half of the population, with one in two consumers experiencing symptoms at some point in their lives.
Personal Care Insights speaks to D. Thomas Clinic’s founder, Debbie Thomas, a skin and laser expert, about how the LaseMD Ultra treatment can deliver transformative skin results with minimal recovery time and discomfort and meet growing consumer demand for “inflammaging” skin solutions.
“Healthy skin means reduced reactivity and reduced inflammation. Lasers and energy-based devices are being sought out more because they actively promote collagen, elastin, and cellular renewal at optimum levels while reducing inflammation,” says Thomas.
What makes LaseMD Ultra different from other laser technologies currently on the market?
Thomas: The LaseMD ultra technology is found in other devices on the market. However, LaseMD is the only technology that has reverted to the original purpose of the laser, which was the transdermal delivery of selected ingredients. It is a sub-ablative laser, so rather than immediately peeling the skin (creating open wounds), it establishes clever channels of microtrauma. This regeneration type is much safer and less traumatic to the skin than traditional resurfacing.
How does the treatment interact with the skin?
Thomas: LaserMD Ultra combines laser technology with specifically developed serums to enhance and boost the skin’s needs. In essence, it destroys tiny pockets of skin, including old, tired skin cells and collagen. The body then ejects these pockets of dead cells and fills the new channels again with new healthy cells. The level of treatment that we do with the MD doesn’t allow for penetration directly through the skin into the body. Still, it does allow us to get the deepest and most comprehensive penetration of active ingredients available today — up to 80% penetration.
How does it help to combat “inflammaging?”
Thomas: When we strengthen the skin, it becomes more able to fight inflammation and the signs of aging that come with it. Using LaseMD technology can promote optimum collagen and regenerative levels by tricking the skin into repairing at a higher level — the skin is clinically proven to become stronger, healthier, and more robust. Additionally, if we use specific LaseMD serums with anti-inflammatory benefits, we can further enhance the reduction of inflammation within the skin.
LaseMD Ultra is often referred to as a “non-ablative fractional laser.” What does that mean in terms of recovery and skin integrity?
Thomas: Non-ablated and sub-ablated mean that we don’t instantly remove any layers of the skin during the treatment. However, creating micro-channels of damage forces the skin to eject the damaged cells over the coming days, still giving the benefits of a type of peeling. This process is safer because we’re not physically breaking the skin’s surface, which lowers the risk of infection and enhances the pace of recovery.
Many lasers are contraindicated after sun exposure. What makes LaseMD Ultra suitable for use just two weeks after sun exposure?
Thomas: Lasers that are explicitly attracted to pigmentation in the skin cannot be used after sun exposure. When you have higher levels of pigmentation, you’ll have a stronger reaction. LaseMD Ultra, however, targets water in the skin rather than pigment. This is why it is safe to use on all skin tones. While the skin does feel very hot just after treatment, it is considered a cold, superficial laser, so it doesn’t build up heat in the deeper layers where post-inflammatory responses can be triggered, which would add to the trauma of present UV damage.
What skin concerns does it target most effectively?
Thomas: I have found LaseMD Ultra beneficial for evening out skin tone and texture. Conditions we regularly treat with LaseMD Ultra are pigmentation concerns like sun damage, melasma, and acne, including mild scarring, fine lines, open or enlarged pores, and dull complexion. It helps to promote a healthy glow.
Are there any recent clinical studies that support LaseMD Ultra’s effectiveness in treating pigmentation?
Thomas: The Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York reported that LaseMD Ultra was applied to address hyperpigmentation. The treatment involved creating microscopic injuries in the skin to stimulate new, healthy skin growth, effectively reducing pigmentation issues.
How many sessions are needed until proven results can be seen?
Thomas: It varies depending on many factors. However, we say 3–6 sessions on average to start.
What is the expected downtime, and are there any aftercare considerations patients should know?
Thomas: Your skin can be red for around 24 hours. Then, it goes through a grazed phase where it feels gritty. This phase can last 5-7 days. The shedding process is very manageable, with a gradual reduction.
How do you see the future of laser technologies evolving in the personal care industry?
Thomas: With a stronger focus on tech-based skin treatments, we will continue to see more efficient, safer, and less painful options become available. I recommend that these treatments be part of regular skin maintenance rather than used occasionally to target specific issues. This can strengthen and protect your skin, promoting health and longevity with minimum risk.