Manufacture 2030 helps Boots and No7 Beauty Company reduce emissions
06 Jun 2024 --- Boots and No7 Beauty Company are partnering with Manufacture 2030 to decelerate their emissions and drive climate action.
Manufacture 2030’s mission is to help manufacturers and suppliers cut emissions by at least 50% in 2030. Using the digital platform, Boots and No7 Beauty Company’s suppliers will gain access to practice tools, expert knowledge and funding opportunities for their decarbonization journey and improve operational efficiency.
Steve Ager, chief customer and commercial officer at Boots UK, says: “At Boots, we believe that healthy communities need a healthy planet. We were founded 175 years ago to make healthcare available to all, and today, we are the leading health and beauty retailer in the UK.”
“Operating in a way that cares for the environment has never been more important for Boots and the No7 Beauty Company, but we cannot do this without our valued suppliers,” he notes.
“As part of our commitment to the British Retail Consortium Action Roadmap, we are working to achieve Net Zero by 2040 collectively, and we can only do this by working together with all parts of our supply chain.”
Eco-friendly beauty focus
Through the collaboration, Boots became the first health and beauty retailer to join the platform. The partnership plans to drive “industry-wide” climate action, an ongoing trend in the personal care industry.
Beauty businesses have been shifting their practices to become more sustainable by incorporating solutions to decrease their carbon footprint.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a steep increase in the use of environmentally sustainable claims for personal care, featuring a +9% year-over-year growth from October 2021 to September 2023.
The market researcher also flags a 9% average annual growth in personal care launches with biodegradable ingredient claims from 2019 to 2023. Seventy-three percent of the launches were in Europe. Half of the launches were in the Hand, Bath & Shower category. Two in three launches with biodegradable ingredients also came in sustainable packaging.
“Through the Manufacture 2030 platform, suppliers of Boots and No7 Beauty Company will gain access to a global network of carbon experts, best practice guidelines and green finance while receiving actionable insights to identify cost-saving measures,” says Martin Chilcott, CEO at Manufacture 2030.
“This enables their supply chain to join a collaborative platform with thousands of manufacturers committed to accelerating decarbonization worldwide. These essential tools and resources will assist them in pinpointing areas for improvement and implementing effective measures to reduce emissions, ensuring their efforts align with Boots’ sustainability targets.”
By Sabine Waldeck