Mary Kay reveals UV protective antioxidant blend and computational tools for cosmetic safety testing
24 Jun 2024 --- Mary Kay reveals two “breakthrough” research findings: The first is an antioxidant treatment to help reduce visible effects of pollution and aging on human skin. The second uses computational tools to predict skin reactions from various cosmetic ingredients.
“Mary Kay scientists are at the forefront of skin care research, and we’re pleased to share our latest findings with the broader scientific community,” says Dr. Lucy Gildea, chief innovation officer of Product & Science at Mary Kay.
Skin protective blend
Since 2016, Mary Kay has collaborated with academic institutions to conduct research on the effects of air pollution on skin. The company’s findings indicate that a combination of resveratrol, niacinamide and oligopeptide-1, which functions as an antioxidant, shields skin lipids from oxidative damage caused by UV radiation and particulate matter (PM).
It also believes the blend inhibits the formation of free radicals caused by blue light, demonstrating its ability to reduce the effects of environmental stressors on the skin.
Leveraging computational methods
Mary Kay uses computational toxicology tools to improve the safety evaluation of cosmetic and personal care ingredients.
By predicting the safety and possible toxicity of ingredients early on through sophisticated computational methods, it sees this approach minimizing the need for lengthy laboratory testing. Mary Kay says virtual screening allows for early compound screening, ensuring only safe ingredients proceed in development. It also states this approach complies with ethical and legal requirements while saving time and money.
Commitment to skin care innovation
Mary Kay scientists presented these findings at the 2024 Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID) meeting in Dallas, US last week. They hosted a panel at SID titled “Insights into the Effects of Pollution on Skin Health: Recent Discoveries & Emerging Perspectives,” featuring dermatology and molecular biology experts.
Panelists included Dr. Thomas Haarmann-Stemmann from the Leibniz Research Institute for Environmental Medicine, who discussed the link between increased ambient temperature and skin aging.
Dr. Elma Baron from Case Western Reserve University emphasized topical antioxidants’ role in mitigating oxidative stress and improving skin health. Dr. Hong Sun from NYU Grossman School of Medicine explored molecular changes in skin cells exposed to environmental stressors and the efficacy of antioxidant treatments in reversing gene expression changes linked to skin damage from UV and pollution exposure.
With over 1,600 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio, Mary Kay says it continues to lead in skin care innovation.
“Mary Kay’s enduring commitment to research and development aligns perfectly with our goals at the SID,” said Dr. Rebecca Minnillo, chief program, communications and development officer at SID. “Our sustained partnership enables us to explore new frontiers in dermatological science, bringing us closer to breakthroughs that can transform skin care and treatment options.”