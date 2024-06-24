Edgewell Personal Care releases sustainability report on palm oil and plastic packaging
24 Jun 2024 --- Edgewell Personal Care Company details its progress over the past year as part of its fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report.
Edgewell says it reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic in the razors and blades packaging segment by 55.8% compared to a 2019 baseline, exceeding its 50% reduction goal ahead of schedule while virgin petroleum-based plastic feminine care products cut back by 8% compared to 2019.
Additionally, the personal care company used 85.9% recycled and certified responsibly sourced fiber for fiber- and paper-based packaging across its product portfolio, alongside 100% certified sustainable palm oil directly sourced and through credits for use in its product.
Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care says he still has an optimistic outlook for the company’s growth strategy and sustainability journey: “I am pleased that our business continues to deliver consistent, structural top-line growth, fueled by a stronger portfolio of brands and underpinned by the strides we have made across brand building, product innovation, retail execution and eCommerce activation.”
“Sustainability is one of the most important topics facing our global future, and equally important is the vibrant culture and people that make up our organization. Being named as the Forbes #2 Best Midsize Company to work for in America, we take our purpose, values and behaviors seriously and continue to live by them and work together to make our community a positive and supportive one.”
Reducing emissions and waste
The report outlines key actions and progress in advancing the company’s Sustainable Care 2030 commitments across its brands, operations and supply chain and how it supports its “teammates and communities worldwide.”
In fiscal 2023, Edgewell reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic in disposable razor handles by 22.9%, compared to the 50% reduction goal in 2019. It also reduced GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 23.5% compared to the baseline.
The company also says it is ahead of schedule with its 10% energy reduction goal by 2030, cutting energy use by 11.3% versus 2019. It beat the 5% water reduction goal by 2030 too, reducing water use by 5.2% against the baseline.
“By continually striving to work toward our sustainability commitments throughout the business and wherever possible, we demonstrate our dedication and commitment to doing our small part to care for our planet, and I am confident that Edgewell will continue to progress moving forward,” explains Little.
Social and environmental sustainability
Edgewell also references its sun care brand, Banana Boat, which launched a “disruptive” packaging innovation in the sunscreen category — the Banana Boat 360 Coverage Sunscreen Mist. The sun care product features a reusable sprayer with corresponding refill bottles that contain 25% post-consumer recycled plastic and are recyclable “where recycling facilities exist.”
Amy Knight, VP of Global Sustainability, says: “At Edgewell, we are dedicated to ‘Moving Forward.’ Throughout FY23, our passionate teammates across the globe have continued to bring this sentiment to life — whether through evolving products that inspire moments of consumer joy or embracing opportunities to reduce waste, emissions, energy use and water consumption.”
“I am so proud to see how engaged our teammates are in pushing our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy onward, collectively delivering progress against our goals, ambitions and vision. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and I know we have a bright future ahead of us on our sustainability journey.”
In social responsibility endeavors, Edgewell donated approximately US$1.5 million through charitable donations throughout FY2023 and achieved 54% women representation across its global workforce.