Medicos equips SVR with advanced dropper system for serum range

Key takeaways
- Medicos has enhanced SVR’s Ampoule range with a dropper system featuring a glass pipette and molded glass bottle.
- The pipette’s design reduces liquid backflow and minimizes formula waste, improving the application of serums like Hydra, Lift, Anti-ox, and Sebiaclear.
- Medicos’ customized solutions for personal care include ergonomic dropper designs, tamper-evident rings, and multiple finishing options.
Medicos has supplied SVR with a dropper system for the skin care company’s Ampoule range. The packaging solution features a glass pipette, polypropylene (PP) cap, a lined closure thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) bulb, and a transport PP cap, combined with a 30 mL molded glass bottle.
The pipette is designed to limit liquid backflow into the bulb, contributing to a clean application and reduced formula waste. SVR’s Ampoule serum range includes Hydra for skin hydration, Lift for firming, Anti-ox for antioxidant protection, and Sebiaclear for acne-prone skin.
Cédric Marmonier, founder and CEO at Medicos, says: “Our expertise leads us to continuously evolve our GMP standards, supported by Industry 4.0 injection and automated assembly equipment integrating camera-based inspection systems and AI-assisted controls.”
“They contribute to consistent quality and industrial performance, while supporting our competitiveness.”
Customized personal care packs
The personal care packager offers a range of dropper and bottle solutions in glass, molded glass, plastic, nitrile, butyl, TPE for bulbs, and PP or recycled PP closures.
In addition, ergonomic designs like rounded, curved, or tapered tips allow adaptation to pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications.
The range can also be tailored to suit brand requirements, with tamper-evident rings, pipette protectors, and finishing options like mass tinting, aluminum shell, lacquering, metallization, hot stamping, and screen printing.
Recently, Medicos supplied La Roche-Posay with a bottle and dropper for the skin care brand’s Hyalu B5 anti-wrinkle eye serum, for precise dosing and targeted application.
It also equipped Uriage with a polyethylene (PE) terephthalate jar, a glass dropper bottle, and a PE tube with a cannula-based system.