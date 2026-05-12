Jojoba oil emerges as “hero ingredient” for clean label cosmetics
Key takeaways
- Jojoba oil is a sustainable, multifunctional ingredient that mimics human sebum, offering moisturizing and barrier support benefits in personal care.
- It supports clean label formulations and is naturally derived, biodegradable, and cold-pressed, making it eco-friendly and efficient.
- Jojoba’s versatility allows it to enhance skin care, hair care, and multifunctional formulations, contributing to improved hydration, shine, and texture. ?
Jojoba oil and its derivatives continue to be a favored ingredient in the personal care industry as they offer sustainable and multifunctional ingredient profiles. Due to its texture that mimics human sebum, the oil is used as a naturally sourced active ingredient with desirable sensory properties.
Innova Market Insights says jojoba is gaining momentum in global beauty launches as consumers increasingly seek value-driven, ingredient-led products. The market researcher’s data suggests that between April 2025 and March 2026, skin care was the top subcategory of launches incorporating jojoba oil.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Amber Schwartz, global category leader at Vantage, and explores research on the ingredient to dissect the growing urgency for efficacious and climate-conscious solutions. We explore how jojoba oil allows brands to substantiate their sustainability claims with clinically-backed solutions, addressing consumer demands for ethically-sourced ingredients that do not compromise performance or sensory experience. This footing secures jojoba oil’s position as a desirable active ingredient for formulators.
Schwartz says that over time, jojoba is proving that it is “here to stay” in personal care. With its versatile and efficacious applicability and climate-friendly characteristics, the ingredient is emerging as a long-term active in the sector, rather than a trending ingredient to bolster sustainability claims.
Jojoba oil is derived from Simmondsia chinensis, or jojoba plants. Despite its name, it is technically a liquid wax ester, giving the ingredient different characteristics from other oils found in beauty formulations. Prominently, it offers moisturizing qualities and light-weight barrier support.
Jojoba at a glance
Jojoba oil serves as a core, multifunctional emollient. Schwartz explains that its performance advantage stems from its unique chemical structure. Jojoba is a liquid wax ester, not a triglyceride oil, and is chemically similar to human sebum. “This makes it highly biocompatible, fast-absorbing, non-occlusive, and stable against oxidation,” she says.
Vantage has tested the efficacy and performance of jojoba oil in controlled clinical studies and found that it is able to deliver benefits that are “difficult to match.”
“The waxes share a strong similarity to the linear monoesters found in human skin sebum. This gives the oil its skin compatibility and potential rapid absorption and occlusive benefits,” says a clinical study from Vantage Personal Care.
In skin care, jojoba oil demonstrated 80% improvement in hydration, 24% improvement in radiance, 26% improvement in elasticity, and a 25% reduction in sebum.
In hair and scalp care applications, the ingredient offers superior shine with 108% improvement and reduces wet combing force versus D5. It also demonstrates +62% thermal protection and is said to contribute to scalp comfort.
For lip care applications, it offered 51% improvement in immediate hydration and improved softness and nourishment.
“Beyond acting as an emollient, jojoba has been shown in certain formulations to enhance passive skin penetration of select actives such as retinol. This performance, combined with its elegant sensory profile, allows formulators to replace multiple ingredients with a single, high-impact oil while achieving both functional and sensorial goals,” says Schwartz.
Clean label jojoba
Jojoba oil maintains key sustainability benefits in the personal care industry from the agricultural standpoint and on the formulation level.
“Jojoba supports clean label formulations at both the ingredient level and the supply-chain level. From a formulation perspective, jojoba is biodegradable and naturally derived, and it is cold-pressed and available in organic and Cosmos-approved grades,” says Schwartz.
On the agricultural scale, jojoba oil is responding to the increasing urgency for water preservation across the cosmetics industry. Consumers and industry experts are concerned about record-breaking heat levels and severe droughts brought on by climate change, the Vantage Personal Care clinical study states.
Ingredients that are able to withstand arid conditions are becoming crucial for future-proofing operations by being environmentally conscious. Jojoba oil is primarily sourced from arid or semi-arid regions such as Arizona and California in the US, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, aligning it with climate-friendly solutions.
“From a farming and production standpoint, sustainability is embedded end-to-end,” Schwartz says, underlining jojoba’s resilience in drought climates. “Jojoba is a desert-adapted perennial crop, well-suited to arid regions where we grow, requiring minimal tillage and thriving in poor soils.”
Utilizing precision drip irrigation, seasonal water shut‑offs, and infrastructure upgrades, the sourcing of jojoba oil practices a “smart water consumption approach designed for efficiency and long‑term resource resilience,” according to Schwartz.
Furthermore, when practicing extraction by cold pressing, the sourcing preserves energy by using mechanical pressure instead of heat or solvents, and maintains the natural structure of the oil.
Finally, jojoba by-products are upcycled into functional active ingredients such as Vantage’s Stratasync Jojoba or are utilized for soil health integrity or as a source of energy.
Where is jojoba going?
Jojoba is positioned to maintain long-term momentum. Schwartz states: “launches containing jojoba oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil) increased by 41% from 2021 to 2025.”
“This growth aligns with multiple long-term industry trends, elevating jojoba from a well-known botanical oil to a hero ingredient for modern formulations.”
While formulators continue to move toward barrier-supportive actives, jojoba oil is aligned for growth in biomimetic and skin-identical ingredients. Additionally, it supports INCI simplifications with multifunctional applications.
Its clinical substantiation positions it in the intersection of natural ingredients with measurable outcomes. Finally, it offers “clean, traceable, and ethical sourcing, where ingredient source and farming practices are as important as efficacy,” says Schwartz.
Applying jojoba
Vantage is approaching jojoba as an increasingly strategic formulation “backbone.” Citing its distinctive molecular makeup and efficacy, the company believes that jojoba is set apart from other natural oils.
Jojoba oil’s uniqueness and performance metrics open the ingredient up to potential expansions, which Schwartz categorizes as hybrid products, scalp-focused hair care, and multifunctional formulations.
She tells us about the wide range of jojoba derivatives that Vantage offers, including actives, esters, waxes, scrubeads, and film-forming materials. She explains that these solutions allow jojoba-based systems “for cleansing, exfoliation, texture modification, and active delivery.”
The range stems from jojoba’s versatility and enables brands to consistently embed sustainability and naturality into their portfolios across a range of products.
Recently, Vantage launched Stratasync Jojoba, “a novel, sustainable active created from upcycled jojoba seed extract designed to support collagen synthesis and refine skin texture on the face and decolletage.”
“This ingredient demonstrates a 2 times protein content increase after fermentation,” says Schwartz. “This process unlocks free amino acids and peptides, allowing for increased efficacy of the ingredient. In vivo clinical testing demonstrated a 26% increase in collagen-related signaling in the face after 28 days of use with a cream containing 1% Stratasync Jojoba.”
Vantage develops “hybrid products that combine sensorial elegance with clinically backed efficacy,” says Schwartz. Vantage’s Liponate Jojoba 20 is a texture modifier that is said to offer long-lasting moisturization and improve active penetration.
For scalp-focused hair care, the company is focusing on microbiome-friendly ingredients that prioritize performance and barrier health. Tapping jojoba oil’s skin-mimetic properties and permeation-enhancing benefits, Vantage’s Scalphix OX-Guard is a scalp active that is said to improve the appearance of hair density and strengthen the scalp’s skin barrier.
In multifunctional formulations, jojoba can offer emollience and moisture, regulate sebum, and improve sensoriality. Vantage utilizes these characteristics in its ingredient, Iso Jojoba Butter, which is said to provide structural support while maintaining a soft emollient profile.
Personal Care Insights previously discussed these ingredients with Vantage at In-cosmetics Global 2026 (April 14-17).