Moroccanoil expands US retail presence with Ulta Beauty rollout
Moroccanoil has rolled out at Ulta Beauty, bringing its full range of hair care, body care, and fine fragrances to the specialty retailer’s shelves. The products are available across 800 US-based Ulta Beauty stores and online.
The assortment includes bestsellers such as the Moroccanoil Treatment, styling products, body care lines, and the brand’s fine fragrance collection.
“Moroccanoil’s expansion into Ulta Beauty marks a powerful next step for the brand,” says Carmen Tal, co-founder of Moroccanoil.
“Ulta Beauty shares our values of innovation, inclusivity, and deep commitment to the stylist community, so it was clear they would be a great partner for us.”
Moroccanoil highlights that its entry into Ulta Beauty is tied to its professional roots. With access to Ulta’s network of over 7,000 in-store stylists, the brand plans to extend training and product education that connects its salon heritage with retail availability.
The company says this dual approach will ensure Ulta Beauty customers receive salon-quality results while strengthening professional partnerships within the retailer’s ecosystem.
Hair care expansion
The move builds on Ulta Beauty’s strategy to strengthen its product offering portfolio.
“As a brand renowned for pioneering the use of argan oil in hair care, Moroccanoil has set the standard for performance and luxury in not only the hair care category, but also body care and fine fragrance,” says Penny Coy, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty.
“Our guests are always looking for products that deliver both visible results and an elevated experience — and Moroccanoil’s mission to empower confidence through beautiful, healthy hair does just that.”
Earlier this month, Innersense Organic Beauty debuted its first hair bond repair treatment, Repair Mask, at Ulta Beauty. The clinically tested formula, made with hydrolyzed moringa protein, vitamin C, and tamanu oil, is designed to reduce hair damage and split ends without synthetic bonding agents or silicones.
Ulta Beauty also previously partnered with Nutrafol to bring its range of hair growth supplements and topical hair care products to stores and online. The launch included formulations addressing hair thinning linked to stress, hormones, and aging.
The US’ largest beauty retailer further expanded its hair care lineup with the addition of Method, introducing six hair and body mists and body washes.