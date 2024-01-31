National Rosacea Society launches first rosacea-friendly seal for skin care and cosmetics
31 Jan 2024 --- The National Rosacea Society (NRS) launches an initiative to assist people living with rosacea, a common chronic skin condition that affects millions.
Rosacea is a long-term skin condition marked by visible blood vessels, bumps or pimples on the face that flare up as red. Rosacea has many different forms, leading those with it to face particular difficulties and need specific skin care products.
For the first time, consumers looking for rosacea-friendly skin care and cosmetic products can look for the NRS Seal of Acceptance, which demonstrates a product’s compatibility with rosacea-sensitive skin.
“One of the most common requests the NRS receives from rosacea patients is for information and advice about which skin care and cosmetic products are appropriate to use,” said Andrew Huff, president and executive director of the NRS.
“We are pleased to offer this resource to rosacea sufferers by recognizing products that have been shown to be unlikely to cause irritation or a flare-up.”
With 92% of rosacea patients reporting skin discomfort and 66% identifying specific products as triggers for flare-ups, according to the NRS, 84% were “very interested” in more guidance on skin care.
The US-based organization estimates that 16 million Americans and up to 415 million people worldwide suffer from rosacea, which is characterized by sensitive, easily irritated skin. Recently, a study from Italy reviewed research on rosacea and provided therapeutic approaches that specifically address each clinical subtype.
Trusted brands
Skin care companies like Senté align with the NRS to provide rosacea-friendly products, whose Dermal Repair Cream was the first product to receive the seal.
“Senté is honored to partner with the NRS on this program to improve the lives of patients by making rosacea-friendly products easier to identify and source,” said Zubin Meshginpoosh, president and COO of Senté.
“We are committed to helping those with rosacea, and we hope the seal program serves as a guide to those looking for products like ours that won’t exacerbate their condition.”
Products that received the NRS Seal launch include:
- Bee Rx Rosacea Rescue
- Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
- Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Glow Illuminating Foundation
- Laura Geller Double Take Baked Full Coverage Foundation
- Prequel Gleanser Non-Drying Glycerin Cleanser
- Prequel Sun Barrier Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++
- Prequel Universal Skin Solution Dermal Spray
- Serica Rosacea Formula
- Skinfix barrier+ Foaming Oil Cleanser
Clinical guidance
The Seal of Acceptance program maintains strict standards, overseen by dermatologist Zoe Diana Draelos and an impartial panel of dermatologists.
NRS indicates products under the seal must not damage skin barrier function, cause vasomotor instability (flushing) or cause unwanted neurosensory stimulation (burning and itching).
To ensure that products are suitable for people prone to rosacea, the NRS says they must be free of ingredients known to aggravate the symptoms of the condition and go through extensive clinical testing.
The association directs companies interested in securing the Seal of Acceptance to access application details with the NRS.
Edited by Venya Patel