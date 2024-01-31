SheaMoisture, Boujee Beauty and Pretty Tasty innovate products for market gaps
31 Jan 2024 --- The personal care and beauty industry continues to find new ways to care for skin using new technology and innovative formulas.
Boujee Beauty introduces a line of at-home beauty care products that feature NASA-inspired technology designed to deliver results for skin, hair and body.
SheaMoisture releases its first deodorant range of six antiperspirants and two whole-body deodorant options designed for the needs of melanin-rich skin. The line is Black dermatologist-approved and offers products addressing even skin tone, moisturization and smooth skin while providing odor and sweat protection.
Meanwhile, Pretty Tasty, a beverage brand in the beauty space launches its first ready-to-drink collagen tea line, Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea. The drink has “high-quality” collagen peptides in a naturally flavored tea.
NASA Beauty
Boujee Beauty is a wellness brand that uses NASA-developed red light therapy to create its line of products. The company’s founder, Shelley Goodstein, is a model and beauty expert for NBC’s “Arizona Midday” and co-hosted an ABC morning show.
Goodstein believes that infrared technology is the “key to achieving healthier, radiant skin and hair.” The brand aims to make its technology as accessible to consumers “as possible.”
“Our products are precision-engineered to harness the benefits of light wavelengths once utilized by NASA, now tailored for your skin and hair care. This is about upgrading your self-care routine to something scientifically proven, accessible, and truly effective,” she says.
In skin care, infrared light permeates the skin to stimulate collagen, reduce wrinkles, soothe inflammation and even skin tone. Boujee’s heat styling tools do not damage the hair while fighting frizz. The tools use infrared technology to style at a lower temperature, which helps maintain the hair’s natural moisture balance.
For the body, the Infrared Sauna Blanket allows users to experience the benefits of a traditional sauna in their home. The blanket uses crystal therapy and far-infrared wavelengths to penetrate the body more intensely than conventional box saunas. According to the brand, the blanket helps burn up to 600 calories each session.
Additionally, it can boost mood, allow for better sleep, assist in toxin elimination, support stress reduction, improve blood circulation and potentially alleviate pain.
Body care for Black skin
SheaMoisture has been developing beauty products for women of color for over thirty years. Often, skin with melanin requires different care and ingredients than other skin types.
Research conducted by the brand found that 80% of Black and Hispanic consumers feel like beauty and personal care products are made for someone else. The brand names this as the reason it expanded into the deodorant category. SheaMoisture is partnering with singer and actress Coco Jones as part of the launch.
“This new deodorant line is a monumental launch for SheaMoisture, as we’ve used proprietary technology to develop effective products specifically for us that go beyond functional deodorant benefits. The deodorants also feature beautiful, culturally iconic fragrances for an added sensory experience, with our leading scent being Coconut and Hibiscus, a Shea fan favorite,” says Dawn Williams-Thompson, head of NA Personal Care Design for Retail & Local Brand Development at Unilever.
The new products were formulated using moisturizers like fair trade shea butter and provide 48-hour sweat and odor protection. They do not contain parabens or mineral oils.
“As a Black woman gynecologist, I know firsthand how important it is to have products that are tailored solutions for rich melanin skin. Our skin requires thoughtful care and deserves deodorant options that provide both effective odor protection and care for our melanin-rich skin’s specific needs and sensitivities,” adds Dr. Kameelah Phillips, MD, a board-certified OB/GYN.
Improved collagen
Pretty Tasty Tea is available on its website and Amazon in two flavors: Peach and Raspberry. Additional retail rollouts, including new flavor varieties and expanded retailer availability, are slated for the coming months.
“Pretty Tasty Tea makes drinking collagen easier and more delicious than ever. I’ve been an avid consumer of collagen for years, and I always found the beauty benefits to be fantastic, but the experience of drinking collagen to be messy, gritty and often unpleasant and inconvenient,” says Scarlett Leung, chief brand officer and co-founder of Pretty Tasty.
“Alongside a team of beverage industry veterans, I set out to formulate a new option that could be convenient, crisper and more refreshing without the lingering aftertaste typical of other collagen teas. With Pretty Tasty Tea, we’ve redesigned the entire collagen tea experience, even down to the gorgeous packaging, and we look forward to it becoming a beauty ritual staple.”
Each variety of Pretty Tasty Tea’s ready-to-drink offering is formulated with natural ingredients such as carrots and black currants for color and is lightly sweetened using stevia leaf extract. The single-serving 45-calorie can contain the recommended daily amount of collagen peptides, which have been known to support joint health, the skin’s moisture barrier, nail beds, and hair through increased keratin production.
Alongside its ready-to-drink cans, Pretty Tasty will release single-serving stick packs of Peach, Raspberry and Lemon Tea next month. The cans and stick packs are made with ten grams of protein, no artificial colors and are free from all major allergens, including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts.
By Sabine Waldeck