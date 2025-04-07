Brazilian brand brings lymphatic drainage lotion to US market
The Brazilian body care brand Gente has introduced its self-lymphatic drainage product, which contains ingredients from the Amazon rainforest, to the US market with support from investor Webster Capital.
The firm contributed a substantial investment, the terms of which have not been revealed. The beauty brand will put the money toward expanding its international footprint.
“This partnership with Webster Capital is a game-changer for Gente Beauty. With their support, we can expand our reach and continue redefining body care through innovation and Brazilian beauty rituals,” says Marianne Fonseca, founder of Gente Beauty.
“This investment brings us one step closer to making self-lymphatic drainage an essential part of everyday wellness,” continues Fonseca.
Ingredients from the Amazon
Gente uses Brazilian ingredients and beauty rituals for its personal care products. The company’s formulas are infused with ingredients directly from the Amazon rainforest, such as caffeine, açai, and cupaçu butter.
According to Gente Beauty, its lotion “reduces water retention and measurements in the areas of application when used with self-lymphatic movements.”
Personal Care Insights previously reported on a study showing the lymphatic system’s importance for the skin. The lymphatic system helps eliminate waste while boosting circulation, supports immune system activation, and maintains general homeostasis. The study showed that disruptions in the skin’s lymphatic circulation may accelerate aging and result in various skin issues.
Lymphatic drainage encourages blocked fluids to circulate to other parts of the body where the lymphatic vessels are functioning normally.
benefit cosmetic applications. We previously spoke with Julie Droux, global technical marketing manager at Clariant, about the fruit’s future potential for skin care innovations.Açai berries have a high level of antioxidants that
“As consumers become increasingly interested in natural, anti-aging skin care, açaí may appeal to them. The fruit is commonly known as a “super berry” or “Amazonian berry” due to its great nutritional profile. The cosmetic industry often seeks inspiration from superfruits. Therefore, açaí has great potential,” detailed Droux.
Similarly, coffee is another naturally derived product that the personal care industry highlights as a sustainable cosmetic ingredient. Cupaçu butter has also been spoken about by industry experts as a natural product with many benefits, such as strengthening the natural skin barrier, improving elasticity, and long-lasting moisture.