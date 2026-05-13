NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026: Grant and BCR partner for anti-aging ester
Key takeaways
- Bakuchiol NAD+ BCR combines bakuchiol and nicotinic acid for enhanced anti-aging and longevity benefits, improving collagen, elastin, and hydration.
- An AI-inspired beauty booklet helps formulators quickly identify high-performance materials, emphasizing skin, sun, and color care applications.
- Vitamin F glyceryl esters in the ester improve hydration, penetration, and soothing, supporting skin barrier repair and moisture retention.
Grant Industries and BCR (Bio Component Research) will be showcasing their ester for skin longevity, Bakuchiol NAD+ BCR, and discussing AI-inspired beauty at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 in New York City, US (May 19–20).
By fusing bakuchiol and nicotinic acid into one ester molecule, Bakuchiol NAD+ BCR enables benefits not found in the separate components. The ester is said to offer heightened performance in longevity and anti-aging by elevating nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) in skin cells and reinforcing DNA recovery.
The companies cite rising consumer demand to meet longevity metrics while not compromising other performances in skin care routines.
The ingredient is touted to enable anti-aging and longevity activity across various pathways and increase collagen and elastin. Furthermore, it is said to increase moisture retention and barrier repair while containing strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
The ester is said to outperform traditional bakuchiol in collagen, elastin, and hydration markers and is provided in vitamin F glyceryl esters as the solvent.
The use of vitamin F glyceryl esters also enables heightened hydration, penetration, and soothing. This is due to their composition linked to essential polyunsaturated Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids esters linked to glycerin, says the company.
Recommended use
Grant and BCR recommended that formulators use Bakuchiol NAD+ BCR at a level of 1%. The ester is referred to as lipophilic, meaning that it favors being added to the oil phase. It is aligned with a wide range of use across temperatures, with a range from room temperature to 85°C.
The compound’s pH is stable in its range of 3.5–7.5. Finally, it is photostable and highly stable when stored in ambient conditions.
AI-inspired beauty
The partnership between Grant and BCR extends to an AI-inspired beauty booklet. The companies refer to the booklet as “a curated guide to high-performance materials organized by application, benefit, and formulation strategy.”
Its primary purpose is to help formulators “connect the dots faster” without trying to use AI to replace formulation.
The booklet features curated ingredient groupings across skin, sun, color, hair, and concepts like longevity. It also highlights efficacy-driven ingredients that coincide with regulations and sustainability metrics.
The companies’ texture-forward systems are created with sensorial demands in mind and include strategic material pairings to help formulators develop end products faster.