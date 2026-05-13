NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 preview: Science, sensory and K-beauty lead the charge
Key takeaways
- NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 will highlight K-beauty-inspired ingredients and cutting-edge science-backed solutions for the beauty industry.
- Products designed for accelerated skin recovery after aesthetic procedures will be a key focus, addressing growing consumer needs.
- Innovation in sun care will showcase advanced UV filters and consumer-friendly, sensory-focused SPF products.
The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2026 is set to reveal the latest cosmetic developments for North America that will have impacts across the globe. Already emerging as to-be trends across the tradeshow floor are K-beauty-inspired ingredients, science-based solutions, post-procedure care, and sensory-focused sun care.
Taking place in New York City, US, from May 19–20, Suppliers’ Day is the largest ingredients and formulation trade show and conference in North America. Through its programs and events, NYSCC supports scientific exchange, professional development, and the future growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry.
“NYSCC Suppliers’ Day has always been where formulation science meets what’s next, and today the future of beauty and personal care is more comprehensive than ever. Innovation isn’t just about novel ingredients; it’s about building formulations that can perform, comply, and scale in a world where supply chains are anything but predictable,” James Peterson, SVP, Care, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, tells Personal Care Insights.
We dive into some pre-show highlights from companies exhibiting at the show.
K-beauty-inspired ingredients
The NYSCC is the largest chapter of the SCC and a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and technology. NYSCC provides education, technical programs, and networking opportunities for cosmetic chemists, formulators, product developers, marketers, students, and industry professionals.
At the organization’s flagship event, BASF will showcase advanced ingredient solutions that draw inspiration from Korean beauty trends. South Korean-inspired beauty continues to reverberate across the global beauty landscape. K-beauty brands and solutions have also recently been pushing more into the US.
BASF is tapping into this with innovations designed to meet the specific needs of modern skin care. At NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026, the company will highlight ingredient solutions that embody the precision and efficacy associated with K-beauty.
“Today’s consumers are looking for more than aesthetics. They want proof and purpose behind the products that feel true to who they are,” says Brandon Crist, VP business management, Personal Care Americas at BASF.
“Our mission is to help beauty brands create authentic experiences through high-performance and innovative ingredients, formulations, and digital services.”
BASF experts will highlight Trending Formulas Now: K-Beauty Connected prototypes. The solutions are inspired by Korean philosophies that continue to shape preventive beauty routines and prioritize long-term skin and hair health.
Also taking inspiration from K-beauty formulations, dsm-firmenich will present its Parasol Shield (bemotrizinol). The broad‑spectrum UV filter has been used globally for years. However, despite its global use, the US FDA had not approved a new sunscreen active ingredient since 1999 due to regulatory hurdles. Now, the ingredient is anticipated for approval, as the first in over two decades.
dsm-firmenich frames Parasol Shield as “K-beauty immersion.” It says that with the ingredient, formulators will finally be able to create globally competitive, K-Beauty-level SPF. The company touts the solution’s ability to provide elegant textures, invisible protection, and true daily-wear appeal.
Science-based solutions
The demand for science-based solutions in the personal care space is increasingly pronounced. Companies such as Givaudan Active Beauty and Univar Solutions are developing technologies to meet this need.
Givaudan will feature its PrimalHyal 300 at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day, a medium molecular weight hyaluronic acid. It is designed to accelerate skin recovery and strengthen the skin’s natural defenses, particularly in post-procedure care.
The ingredient strengthens the skin’s natural defenses and speeds up the healing process. The product exemplifies the application of biotechnology to improve skin care. It also underscores the industry’s shift toward more effective, research-backed skin care ingredients.
Similarly, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar is focusing on urban beauty solutions, aiming to address the skin care challenges faced by consumers in increasingly polluted and stressful urban environments. The company emphasizes creating sustainable and science-backed beauty products that cater to the evolving needs of urban dwellers.
“Brands are prioritizing multi-functional ingredients, elevated sensory experiences, and partners who bring technical depth and expertise alongside supply‑chain resilience,” Peterson tells us.
“Distribution also plays a critical role in helping brands stay agile, reduce risk, and keep innovation moving from the lab to the store shelf.”
Post-procedure care
Aesthetic procedures are growing in popularity, which creates the in-tandem need for specialized post-procedure skin care. It is expected that solutions aligned with this trend will be present at Suppliers’ Day.
Givaudan’s anticipated presentation of PrimalHyal 300 at the show is an example of how products that accelerate skin recovery and repair are in high demand. The ingredient is designed specifically to accelerate skin procedure recovery.
The rise of such post-procedure care solutions signals a new step in beauty, where skin recovery is seen as just as important as the treatments themselves.
Anticipated sensory-focused sun care
NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 takes place in New York City, US. The country has been known for not approving a new sunscreen active ingredient in over 25 years, limiting options for formulators and consumers.
However, dsm‑firmenich has been advocating for the inclusion of Parsol Shield — which it will present at the show — in the US.
In 2025, the FDA proposed allowing bemotrizinol at concentrations up to 6%. The move reflects the growing need for advanced UV filters in the US market, especially as the industry is innovating for better protection and pushing for consumer adoption of daily sun care.
If finalized by 2026, Parsol Shield will broaden the spectrum of safe and effective UV filters in the US, addressing the longstanding gap in sunscreen innovation. This regulatory change is expected to drive more advanced, high-performance formulations and improve public health by making sun protection easier to integrate into daily skin care routines.
Despite the slow approval, the sun care category continues to see innovation, with key players focusing on improving SPF formulations. Consumers have been seeking sun protection without the common negatives associated with the category, such as poor sensory and white cast.
At Suppliers’ Day, Univar Solutions will showcase its Sun Care Kit, which offers a range of advanced ingredients designed to improve the effectiveness of sun protection products. The kit aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable beauty solutions, emphasizing the importance of UV protection and skin health.
With increasing consumer awareness of the risks associated with sun exposure, Univar’s focus is on providing high-performance ingredients that ensure optimal protection while also incorporating low-carbon innovation into its formulations.
In addition to Univar’s focus, sunscreen brand Supergoop will host a keynote titled: Supergoop Ignites Innovation: Elevating SPF Into a Skincare Ritual. During the session, Melis del Rey, CEO, and Akshay Talati, chief innovation officer, will discuss how the brand is transforming sunscreen from a functional product into a daily skin care essential.
Supergoop focuses on sensory excellence and user experience to make sun protection an integral part of everyday routines.
Historically, SPF was viewed as a seasonal necessity, but the NYSCC says Supergoop has helped shift this perception by innovating formulations that seamlessly integrate into daily life, making sun protection an intuitive and desirable habit.
Talati says: “The future of SPF lies at the intersection of performance, sensorial excellence, and real-world usability. It’s no longer just about protection but about creating formulations that fit effortlessly into modern lifestyles. At Suppliers’ Day, we’re excited to discuss how scientific advancement across ingredient innovation and formulation design is shaping the next generation of protective skin care.”