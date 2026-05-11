Korean wellness brand Clöud Café enters Target in latest retail expansion
Key takeaways
- Clöud Café expands into Target, strengthening the growing US presence of K-Wellness and ingestible beauty products.
- The brand combines trends in beauty, wellness, and pantry staples with collagen-infused coffee and matcha beverages designed for convenient daily wellness routines.
- Founder Olive Kim says consumer awareness of “inside-out” beauty is increasing, with marine collagen positioned as a more bioavailable ingredient for skin wellness.
Clöud Café is making its way into Target right after its Ulta Beauty launch in March. The K-beauty brand is paving the way for a new facet of the space — Korean wellness and ingestible beauty.
As a tea and coffee brand, Clöud Café makes it seamless to incorporate wellness into consumers’ daily routine — offering an accessible way to integrate supplements into something that’s already consumed regularly.
With supplements, consumables, and F&B products rising as part of beauty and wellness routines, Clöud Café says it elevates the experience by harnessing the full scope of K-Beauty principles to bring consumers a true inner and outer glow.
Less than two years since the brand’s initial launch, this latest retail expansion puts Clöud Café on the national beauty and wellness map, bolstering its existing presence across Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and select Asian marketplaces in addition to its own direct online sales channels.
K-beauty for a US consumer base
Speaking to Personal Care Insights, Olive Kim, founder of Clöud Café, tells us how this retail expansion helps position the brand within the growing K-Beauty space.
“It’s been really energizing and rewarding to see the K-Wellness space start to take off and reach more of the US consumer base. When we first launched Clöud Café, this conversation was only just beginning — we’re proud that we were one of the first to bring this concept to the US and introduce fun and tastiness to the category.”
“In the Western market, there’s always been this ‘forgotten’ half to skin care and beauty — a lot of people still don’t realize that it’s not just about what you apply topically, but also what you put into your body. On the other hand, the supplement category in the US is traditionally bland and lacking in flavor,” she says.
Collagen-based consumables are common in Korea, so Kim says she saw an opportunity to introduce this internal ritual to the West with her own twist — “something enjoyable and delicious that consumers can integrate into their daily routines,” she tells us.
Raising awareness & accessibility
The goal with Clöud Café’s retail partnerships is to continue expanding awareness and accessibility so that as many customers as possible can incorporate K-Wellness into their lives, shares Kim.
“Many people still believe that skin care and beauty are meant to be topical. Collagen, especially — which is the key ingredient in our beverages — is actually best received through consumption,” she says.
That’s why Clöud Café decided to marry the worlds of beauty and pantry. “We opted for marine collagen specifically as our hero ingredient because we found that it’s absorbed up to 1.5 times more effectively and has a higher bioavailability than bovine or porcine collagen.”
According to Kim, Clöud Café’s target audience is “one that cares about their beauty and wellness rituals, yet one that’s also often on-the-go or caught up in the hustle of daily life.”
Beauty, wellness & pantry come together
Commenting on what the personal care industry can now expect next as the brand continues its expansion, Kim reminds us that Clöud Café sits at the interesting intersection of beauty, wellness, and pantry.
“We’ve always believed this to be the future of beauty, and have worked hard to educate and introduce this concept to consumers, retailers, and beyond. As an early mover in this space, it’s been rewarding to see beauty consumables finally start to expand from Korean and East Asian culture into the global conversation,” she continues.
“We anticipate that this movement will only continue to grow, and we’ll be right there alongside it — working to bring our tasty, effective consumables to the greater US population.”