STI Group launches child-resistant and fiber-based laundry pod box

Key takeaways
- STI Group introduces a fiber-based Click-Box for laundry pods focused on sustainability and cost efficiency.
- The corrugated board packaging features child-resistant and tamper-evident functionality with a snap-lock closure.
- Water-based barrier coating protects hygroscopic detergent pods while supporting paper-stream recyclability.
STI Group has launched a fiber-based packaging solution for laundry pods that responds to cost pressures, child safety requirements, and sustainability demands in personal care packaging.
“With the Click-Box, the STI Group has developed an innovative advancement of existing packaging concepts that meets these diverse requirements in a significantly simpler, more sustainable, and cost-effective way,” says the company.
The solution is a single piece of corrugated board that aims to save on materials and energy costs. The design can provide two separate internal compartments if required, and its flat-pack delivery at filling operation saves space and logistics.
Child-resistant design
The Click-Box features a tamper-evident opening and resealing without additional labels. An integrated snap-lock mechanism ensures that the packaging remains securely closed after multiple openings.
“The solution features child-resistant functionality and reliably protects the contents from unauthorized access,” adds STI Group.
Finally, the Click-Box has a water-based barrier coating that provides an effective water vapor barrier.
STI Group says: “Since detergent pods are hygroscopic, they would otherwise dissolve if exposed to moisture inside the packaging. After use, the packaging can therefore be disposed of in the paper recycling stream and fully recycled.”
Home care innovations
In the personal care packaging space, recent home care developments have responded to consumer demand for ecological and safe-forward solutions.
Last year, Givaudan extended its PlanetCap range of biodegradable fragrance encapsulation with the launch of its Irresistible Laundry Serum, an integrated solution that “redefines fabric care innovation.”
Meanwhile, Canadian researchers turned fiber waste from flax and hemp crops into biodegradable, bottle-grade plastics for cleaning products. Over a decade after releasing Tide Pods, Tide launched Tide Evo, a “first-of-its-kind” fiber-based dry detergent tile, as part of its newest laundry product line.