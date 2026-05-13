Brand revitalization: Olay and Derma E target younger audiences with emotional connection
Key takeaways
- Olay’s campaign bridges generations by highlighting skin care wisdom, reinforcing its legacy while engaging millennial and Gen Z consumers through emotional connection.
- Derma E’s rebrand introduces a playful visual identity with “Lil’ Derms,” targeting younger consumers by simplifying clinical skin care.
- Olay and Derma E are evolving their marketing strategies to resonate with younger consumers who prioritize authenticity, transparency, and brand values.
The beauty industry is continuously evolving, motivating legacy brands like Olay and US-based skin care brand Derma E to adopt new marketing strategies. The companies are refreshing their brands to maintain relevance, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers.
Through campaigns that combine emotional appeal with modern aesthetics, both brands are redefining how they connect with younger beauty consumers. The changes are an effort to remain trusted names across a competitive market.
The trend of beauty companies rebranding to cater to younger audiences is not unique to Olay and dermatology-backed brand Derma E. More broadly, companies are now recognizing the need to modernize their image and marketing strategies to stay relevant in a fast-moving market.
Cross-generation skin care
Olay is leveraging emotional connection with younger consumers through its new “Mom, You Were Right” campaign.
Known for offering trusted skin care for generations, Olay taps into nostalgia by celebrating the advice passed down from mother figures to their younger family members. The campaign, which highlights the wisdom of using trusted, proven products like those from Olay, is designed to resonate with both older consumers and a younger audience discovering the benefits of time-tested skin care.
By emphasizing that “My mom used Olay — and now I do too,” the campaign encourages a sense of tradition while making Olay accessible to the younger generation.
Through this campaign, Olay reinforces its position as a reliable brand, staying relevant by tapping into emotions and shared experiences, particularly via social media platforms where younger consumers spend significant amounts of time.
The campaign also includes a call to action, encouraging women to share the advice they received from their mothers, tying in the emotional aspect of the brand’s message. The addition of Olay ambassador and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar — herself a mother — helps humanize the brand, strengthening its emotional appeal to millennial and Gen Z audiences.
Derma E’s rebrand signals playfulness and fun in clinical skin care
In a similar move, Derma E has launched a rebrand with a bold new direction aimed at younger consumers.
Founded in 1984 and known for its clean, clinically proven formulas, Derma E is evolving its brand image to appeal to younger audiences — namely millennials and Gen Z. The vegan dermatologist beauty brand is now prioritizing accessibility and simplicity while retaining its credibility in the skin care space.
The campaign, “A Lil’ Derm Goes a Long Way,” introduces a playful visual identity that incorporates “Lil’ Derms,” characters representing dermatologist-backed expertise in skin care.
The imagery aligns with Derma E’s commitment to making clinical skin care more approachable and fun. It simplifies product education and makes expert guidance more engaging, aiming to demystify the sometimes overwhelming world of skin care for younger beauty consumers who demand transparency and efficacy.
The campaign highlights two of its key product lines: Anti-Wrinkle and Vitamin C, targeting key concerns of younger consumers — aging and skin health.
The brand’s packaging refresh also focuses on simplified benefit and ingredient navigation, making it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. By appealing to younger buyers through playful imagery and simplified messaging, Derma E balances clinical credibility with a more contemporary, consumer-friendly approach.
Embracing the shift
Companies like Unilever have previously embraced a rebrand, acknowledging that the younger demographic demands more than just quality products. They also seek authenticity, transparency, and a connection to brand values.
In September 2025, Unilever rolled out its SASSY marketing framework as part of a broader strategy to “premiumize” everyday brands and build what it calls “Desire at Scale.” The framework stands for Science, Aesthetics, Sensorials, Said by others, and Young-spirited. It is said to guide the company into turning mass-market staples like Vaseline and Dove into emotionally compelling, aspirational products.
“We’re on a journey to premiumize our brands — luxury brands have long mastered the art of creating that ‘I just have to have it’ feeling, and there’s a lot to learn from how they spark desire,” Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer at Unilever, told Personal Care Insights.
Why attract younger consumers?
Several factors drive beauty brands’ push to attract younger consumers. First, millennials and Gen Z consumers represent a large portion of the consumer market, and they are increasingly willing to support brands that align with their values, including sustainability, inclusivity, and social responsibility.
These consumers are also highly tech-savvy. They spend a lot of time researching and buying products online, and they also expect seamless experiences across e-commerce, social media platforms, and retail.
Brands that have previously been positioned as “outdated” must innovate in their approach to marketing, product offerings, and digital engagement to capture this younger audience’s attention.
Rethinking for the future
At the heart of these campaigns is innovation — whether through product reformulation, updated packaging, or novel digital experiences. Both Olay and Derma E are using their legacy and brand ethos as a foundation for innovation.
Olay’s emphasis on generational wisdom allows the brand to maintain a sense of continuity while adapting to modern needs. Meanwhile, Derma E’s approach to “playful expertise” simplifies skin care without compromising on clinical efficacy.
As these key beauty brands evolve, they are showing that success is not just about changing a logo or tagline, but about rethinking how to engage with the next generation of consumers and meeting them where they are. For Olay and Derma E, the strategy is to keep the trusted qualities that built the brand, while finding new ways to connect with a younger and more dynamic audience.