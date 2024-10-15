Pacific World nabs Nails Inc. to expand retail and digital footprint in North America
Pacific World Corp. (Prospect Capital) acquires UK nail brand Nails Inc., keeping founder Thea Green at the helm.
The terms of the deal are not disclosed but is rumored to be worth about GBP 30 million (US$39.3 million).
The company hopes the sale will help diversify the brand’s product line and scale its retail and digital footprint in the US and Canada, which represent more than half of its sales.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to bring our high-quality, cult items to a wider audience in North America,” Nails Inc. states. “With Prospect’s support, we are excited to scale our business, build new partnerships and continue to drive innovation in the beauty space.”
Green founded Nails Inc. in 1999 with US$300,000 from investors. It now offers a full range of polishes and nail treatments, as well as skin care, face and body masks, and makeup under the Inc.redible brand.
The company operates a full treatment salon at Selfridges in London, UK, and owns Holler and Glow, a self-care, masks and bath products brand targeting Gen Z.
Green says Nails Inc. and Holler and Glow have experienced rapid success in international markets, especially the US.
High-growth brand support
Bart de Bie, managing director at Prospect Capital, says the company sees “incredible potential in Nails. Inc.” in the next phase of its journey.
“Its commitment to fast and agile product innovation, and passion for making beauty accessible resonates deeply with today’s consumers. We believe that, together, we can accelerate the brand’s growth in North America and beyond.”
Prospect adds that the investment aligns with its strategy of “supporting high-growth consumer brands poised for expansion in global markets.” It says Green will “ensure that the brand’s core values of innovation, inclusivity, community and standout marketing remain central to its mission.”
