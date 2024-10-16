“Beauty isn’t skin-deep”: Lush using Día De Muertos bubble bar profits for human and environmental justice in Mexico
Lush is donating 75% of the purchase price for its Damas Del Sol bubble bar to Mexican-based advocates who provide legal support to human rights activists, land defenders and water protectors facing “unjust criminalization and threats.”
Hilary Jones, ethical director at Lush, tells Personal Care Insights it is important to take a stand and that activism is a “clear trend” growing rapidly in the personal care industry.
“Consumers are demanding more transparency and ethical responsibility from the brands they support. The beauty industry is evolving in response to this, as people want products that reflect their values, whether that’s sustainability, cruelty-free testing, or fair trade sourcing. We’ve always championed these causes, and it’s encouraging to see more brands getting on board as customers prioritize more ethical choices.”
The product is inspired by Mexican environmental activist Homero Gómez, who worked to preserve Monarch butterflies and the forests they inhabit in Michoacán, Mexico. In 2020, he was found dead two weeks after going missing. His death is expected to be a cause of illegal logging disputes. Lush says his murder was not an isolated incident:
“His murder has increased awareness of the desperate need for funding and legal support for those who continue to fearlessly advocate for land protection and human rights against organized crime,” says the company.
The Damas Del Sol release aligns with the company’s new “strategy of giving.” where products support important causes worldwide connected to human rights, animal protection and the environment.
Products for change
At the end of September, Lush received over £100 million (US$130.7 million) in donations through various streams.
“At Lush, we believe that beauty brands have a responsibility to use their influence for good. The beauty industry intersects with crucial issues such as animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and fair labor practices. For us, being involved in activism is about creating beauty without causing harm,” says Jones.
“We want to raise awareness and challenge outdated, harmful practices, pushing for ethical change across industries. Activism aligns with our core values and helps ensure that beauty isn’t just skin-deep but truly contributes to a better world.”
The longstanding Charity Pot has raised £76 million (US$99.3 million) in donations over 17 years, distributed across 17,000 grants globally. Last month, Lush discontinued the product to focus on new launches that target current world challenges needing donations. For example, the brand’s recent Watermelon Slice soap sent profits to childhood mental health services in Palestine.
“Today’s consumers are more informed and conscious of the impact their choices have on the world. They resonate with products that offer more than just beauty results — they want to know that their purchases are making a positive difference,” continues Jones.
“Whether it’s supporting cruelty-free testing, using sustainably sourced ingredients, or advocating for fair trade, consumers are empowered when they know their money is contributing to larger social and environmental justice efforts. This alignment of values strengthens the connection between the brand and its customers.
Rituals also introduced a Profit Pledge initiative, committing 10% of its net profits to humanitarian and environmental causes. The wellness beauty brand plans to raise €300-400 million (US$327.3-436.5 million) for reforestation, mental health and poverty alleviation efforts in the first ten years.
Honoring heritage
The bubble bar is part of the bath brand’s Día De Muertos collection.
Ana Oviedo, from Lush’s Leeds store, joined the Co-Create program and helped to create the Damas del Sol bubbler.
“This product is an homage to Homero Gómez for all his love, work, and passion for preserving the Monarca butterflies and the beautiful forests. He was a very loved activist who spent most of his time studying, understanding and protecting the Monarch butterflies, his ‘ladies of the sun,’ as he used to call them,” says Oviedo.
E.L.F. Cosmetics recently expanded into Mexico, marking its first time in Sephora. The range includes primers, setting spray, highlighters, contour wands, blush, lip oil, mascara and a concealer.
Damas Del Sol features cypress oil for green, woody notes. The product creates oakmoss-scented bubbles in orange water.
Environmental developments
In recent Lush news, the cruelty-free brand entered a partnership with Bournemouth University, UK, to co-fund a three-year PhD studentship to create a tidal energy station in Poole Harbour, Dorset, England.
The station will utilize the potential energy available within this natural resource, which Lush’s head office will initially use.
The company also released three advent calendars before the holidays, including a first-ever refill option for consumers who purchased a Lush advent calendar in previous years. The launch features interactive, reusable, and recyclable packaging with recycled paper board and ribbon made from plastic bottles.
“We strongly believe that change is driven not just by brands, but by the collective efforts of consumers, businesses and governments. We encourage consumers to hold brands accountable, ask questions and support companies that are committed to ethical practices. By making mindful choices, we can all contribute to a more sustainable and humane beauty industry,” concludes Jones.