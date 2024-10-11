Beyond The Headlines: Cosrx’s new blemish care “for all climates,” Mytheresa acquires YNAP from Richemont
In industry news this week, Cosrx unveiled a new blemish care solution “for all climates.” Mytheresa acquired the online Italian fashion retailer YNAP from the luxury house Richemont. Meanwhile, E.L.F. Cosmetics expanded into Mexico, marking its first time in Sephora.
New product launches
K-Beauty brand Cosrx introduced a new blemish care solution, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum. This innovative formula blends a “powerful mix” of ingredients to enhance spot improvement and promote faster healing. Designed to soothe and hydrate irritated skin, the gentle formula quickly absorbs for a “refreshing, non-sticky feel for all types and climates.” The five active ingredients — including niacinamide and five types of hyaluronic acid — each are critical in targeting skin discoloration to synergistically inhibit melanin production, reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and fade unwanted dark spots. The product is also suitable for targeting all types of discoloration across the body.
Sunshine Botanicals unveiled its rebrand in response to a shift in consumer priorities — “moving from bold cosmetics to clean, effective skin care.” While the product line remains unchanged, the new look represents their “holistic approach to skin care, harnessing earth’s natural elements — earth, air, fire, metal and water.” The rebrand features packaging with a vibrant, earth-tone color palette. Additionally, QR codes on the packaging give customers easy access to product tutorials and usage tips, acting as a “silent salesperson” for retailers for a “seamless customer experience.”
Business news
Mytheresa entered into binding agreements to acquire Italian online luxury fashion retailer YNAP from parent company Richemont. Richemont will sell YNAP to Mytheresa with a cash position of €555 million (US$608 million) and no financial debt, subject to customary closing adjustments. Mytheresa will issue shares to Richemont, representing 33% of Mytheresa’s fully diluted share capital. Richemont will provide a €100 million (US$109 million) revolving credit facility to YNAP. The transaction is expected to close in H1 2025, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Revolution Beauty reported a drop in sales in the first half of the year amid moves to simplify its product offerings and increase clearance promotions. Despite a £11.3 million (US$14.8 million) write-off of old stock, the company expects to return to growth in the fourth quarter. Sales of revamped core ranges have already shown positive development, and the company anticipates continued growth in the coming years. Lauren Brindley, CEO of Revolution Beauty, expressed confidence in a “transformational year for the company,” highlighting new growth initiatives, including a “reinvigorated pipeline” of makeup innovation, the launch of a new skin care range and the global expansion of the budget brand, Relove. Revolution Beauty has faced significant challenges recently, including a dispute with its former leadership amid a battle with its shareholder Boohoo. These issues culminated in an investigation and the suspension of its shares from the London Stock Exchange.
E.L.F. Cosmetics expanded into Mexico, marking its first time in Sephora. The range includes primers, setting spray, highlighters, contour wands, blush, lip oil, mascara and a concealer. E.L.F. markets its products as “clean,” vegan and cruelty-free certified (Leaping Bunny and PETA), as well as Fair Trade Certified.
Brand initiatives
Suicide Balm, a tattoo aftercare brand, teamed up with mixed martial arts organization UFC to collaborate on its premium tattoo care products brand. Suicide Balm offers a comprehensive line of tattoo care products designed to “rejuvenate, protect and enhance” tattoos. Through this new licensing partnership, select Suicide Balm products will bear an “Official UFC Product” mark and a “UFC Licensee” authentication badge. UFC will sell the products through its online webshop and venues during selected UFC events. In addition, Suicide Balm and UFC will collaborate on content and marketing activities. The brand’s product range includes a Tattoo Balm, Sunscreen, Numbing Gel, Soothing Gel and Tattoo Lotion.