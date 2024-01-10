Panasonic promises a smooth and sustainable “on-the-go” shave with compact palm device
10 Jan 2024 --- Panasonic reveals a new Palm Shaver and attachments for its Multishape system. The shavers are designed for use at home or on-the-go.
The Panasonic Palm Shaver (ES-PV6A-W) is a compact, five-bladed shaver designed to fit in the palm of a hand. It features a five-blade system that can cut “every” beard texture for a smooth and close shave.
Panasonic expands its Multishape system, adding facial exfoliation, cleansing brushes, a pedicure buffer and hair grooming tools, including a detail trimmer and a hair clipper.
“Panasonic continues to make customer experience and a sustainable future a priority. These new personal care devices, which utilize sustainable materials and creative design, deliver on our commitment to providing premium grooming experiences that are not only enjoyable for our customers but also make an impact toward a more sustainable future,” says Hanna Kushioka, product manager, Personal Care at Panasonic.
The new products are on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, US.
Sustainable shave
A linear motor powers the ES-PV6A-W to grab every hair while shaving. The device comes with “advanced sensing technology” from Panasonic, adapting to the face’s contours to customize each shave to its user’s grooming needs.
The Palm Shaver body uses Nagori, an environmentally sustainable material made from sea minerals. Panasonic created this material to align with its goal of creating more recyclable and sustainable products.
According to Panasonic, using Nagori materials and highlighting a new form factor reduces plastic usage by 40% compared to conventional grooming products.
The pocket-sized shaver is designed to fit “into any lifestyle” and focuses on on-the-go use. It supports USB-C charging and comes with a carrying case for various situations.
Evolving with users
The Multishape is a modular personal care system designed to “evolve with its users’ needs.”
The company says its Multishape system caters to a broader range of personal care needs, such as skin, hair and foot care and that the system can accommodate users as’ “diverse preferences and needs shift.”
The Palm Shaver will be available in the US in September.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck