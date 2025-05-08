The Perfume Shop announces price freeze until 2026 to ease financial strain
The Perfume Shop has frozen the prices of almost 200 of its best-selling branded fragrances until 2026. This marks the third consecutive year the retail company has prevented its costs from rising for selected items.
The collection, called The Perfume Promise, comprises 174 best-selling branded fragrances, with 28 new additions. This move helps keep costs lower for consumers.
Andrea Rickard, Trading Director at The Perfume Shop, says: “We’re incredibly proud to be continuing our Perfume Price Promise for the third year running, helping perfume lovers enjoy their favorite scents at unbeatable value.
“From timeless classics and exclusive brands like The Perfume Edit, we remain committed to making perfume more accessible. With savings of up to 75% available across 38 different brands, our Price Promise is all about delivering exceptional value without compromising on quality.”
Prices for fragrances in The Perfume Promise start at £10 (US$13.33), and over 60% of the range is available at £30 (US$39.98) or less.
The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Club Members can take an extra 10% off the products. The free membership has over 6 million members. Members can also access personalized offers, early access to sales, birthday gifts, free samples, and event invitations.
Some personal care companies adapt to the current economic climate by alleviating pressure on their consumers, but others are passing it along.
Last month, British specialty chemicals company Croda International announced it would pass on any additional costs from the US tariffs to its customers. Croda will place the tariff-related surcharge on its cosmetics and personal care ingredients.
In other business news, Unilever announced it will close its skin care brand REN. The company cited “a combination of internal factors, compounded by market challenges in recent years,” as the reason for the closure.
Perfume Shop, Price Freeze, Fragrance Promise, Best-Selling Fragrances, Branded Fragrances, Discount Perfume, Perfume Deals, VIP Rewards Club, Unbeatable Value, Affordable Scents