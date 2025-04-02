Persán acquires Mibelle Group to expand global reach and tech capabilities
Spanish multinational Persán has acquired the Mibelle Group from Swiss retailer Migros, forming one of the world’s largest contract manufacturing and private label players. The combined turnover is expected to exceed €1 billion (US$1.08 billion).
Mibelle Group specializes in personal care, beauty, home care, nutrition, and developing active ingredients for the cosmetics and nutraceutical industries.
Persán is taking over all Mibelle Group employees and facilities in Switzerland, France, the UK, the Netherlands, the US, and Australia. The sale did not include the South Korean subsidiary of the Mibelle Group, Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, which was acquired by L’Oréal last year.
Persán’s CEO, Antonio Somé, says: “The acquisition of the Mibelle Group will allow us to access new technologically advanced categories and continue to develop innovative and high-quality products for all our customers.”
Acquisition rationale
Migros decided to sell the Mibelle Group to focus on its core business of supermarkets and local operations in Switzerland.
“Migros has successfully grown beyond the Swiss market and the focus that the company has defined for its future. As part of Persán, the Mibelle Group will now have an owner who will enable it to pursue its growth and international expansion strategy even more successfully,” says Matthias Wunderlin, head of Migros Industrie.
Migros’ own brands, such as Handy, I Am, and Zoé, which the Mibelle Group produces, will continue to be available at Migros. Long-term supply agreements have been concluded between Migros and the Mibelle Group for the Home Care, Personal Care, and Nutrition segments, ensuring that the Mibelle Group will remain a strategic supplier to Migros.
The acquisition is part of Persán’s international expansion. The parties did not disclose the terms of the sale, including the price.
Mibelle Group CEO, Peter Müller, adds: “We are convinced that as part of Persán, we will be able to further strengthen our existing customer relationships. Our customers will benefit from additional competencies and capacity. This will enable us to offer them even more innovative solutions and an even more comprehensive product range.”
Mibelle Biochemistry
Mibelle Group recently published scientific data on the efficacy of its active ingredient, MintyBright NU. The data indicated a 16% improvement in skin brightness and 81.2% of participants experienced a (visible) increase in skin lightness.
A clinical study from the University of Padua, Italy, also found that Mibelle Biochemistry’s MonaJuventa Nu can slow down biological aging. Participants who took the extract supplement daily showed slower aging at a cellular level.