Mibelle Biochemistry bio-extract slows aging, revealing promising longevity innovation
A clinical study from the University of Padua, Italy, has found that a natural plant extract called MonaJuventa Nu can slow down biological aging. Participants who took the extract supplement daily showed slower aging at a cellular level, better sleep, and more physical activity than those who took a placebo.
Mibelle Biochemistry, the company behind the ingredient, says MonaJuventa Nu targets nine of the 12 main signs of aging identified by scientists. The research team behind the study suggests the botanical ingredient may become a promising tool in the growing longevity and healthy aging market.
MonaJuventa Nu is derived from Monarda didyma, more commonly known as scarlet beebalm or bergamot, from Austria and Switzerland. The extract is rich in the antioxidant flavonoid didymin — which can also be found in some citruses. The study scientists claim it is among the first botanical extracts to show clinically verified anti-aging benefits.
The health and wellness industries are shifting their focus from extending lifespans to improving healthspans. This has birthed the longevity trend and created an influx in demand for solutions that target the biological causes of aging rather than covering up its effects.
As consumers become less swayed by marketing promises and more eager for products backed by scientific evidence, those that can demonstrate effectiveness in human clinical trials are increasingly popular.
The researchers say the ingredient could appeal to brands looking for proven, plant-based solutions.
Slowing down aging
The study, published in GeroScience, involved 81 participants aged 45–65. Throughout the 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial, participants who took the MonaJuventa Nu supplement daily showed increased DNA methylation age (DNAmAge) stabilization. Specifically, the extract prevented increased methylation in genes linked to accelerated biological aging.
DNAmAge is a key biomarker used to estimate biological age by assessing chemical changes in the genome that influence gene activity. Elevated DNAmAge has been linked to a higher risk of age-related diseases.
Meanwhile, those who had received a placebo experienced significant increases in epigenetic aging.
Epigenetic aging refers to how cells age over time due to changes in gene activity rather than changes in DNA sequence itself. External stressors, including diet, pollution, stress, climate, and lifestyle often influence these shifts. Such factors can alter how genes are turned on or off, which in turn affects how cells function and repair themselves.
As cellular performance declines, it can contribute to visible signs of aging — such as wrinkles and reduced skin elasticity — and systemic effects like fatigue or a weakened immune response.
While the DNA code remains unchanged, its expression becomes less efficient with age. Because some of these epigenetic changes are considered reversible, they represent a growing interest in active aging and longevity-focused innovations in personal care and wellness.
In laboratory trials, MonaJuventa Nu helped protect skin and blood vessel cells from damage linked to stress and inflammation. It also reduced the number of senescent cells — cells that lose their function as they age — and supported healthier gene activity.
The extract demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects as it reduced reactive oxygen species and helped cells recover after exposure to oxidative stress, such as hydrogen peroxide.
Protecting telomeres
The study found that MonaJuventa Nu slowed telomere shortening in white blood cells (leukocytes) much more than the placebo participants. Telomeres are protective caps at the ends of chromosomes. They naturally shorten as cells divide and are widely seen as key indicators of biological aging.
Leukocyte telomere length increased in participants who took the extract, while it declined in the placebo group. In vitro tests confirmed these findings, showing that the extract slowed telomere loss in human skin cells.
According to the researchers, maintaining telomere length may help reduce the risk of age-related conditions such as heart disease, neurological decline, and some cancers.
Improved physical health
Participants who took the extract reported feeling physically better. The researchers used the WHO’s WHOQOL-BREF questionnaire to measure the differences in how participants felt after the trial.
Participants who had taken the extract reported feeling physically better, having better sleep, and increased drive to be physically active. The scientists calculated their claims using metrics from wearable trackers, including steps, distance, and REM sleep.
The study also found that cortisol levels — a stress hormone — dropped by 25% in participants who took the extract, compared to those on placebo.
According to Mibelle Biochemistry, the ingredient is particularly suited for people with high-stress jobs, supporting physiological and perceived well-being.