Too Faced discusses its vegan tubing mascara following social media virality
Too Faced has released Ribbon Wrapped Lash Mascara, a water-resistant tubing-based formula that aims to deliver 24 hours of “extreme length and lash separation” without smudging, clumping, or flaking. The product aligns with the growing demand for tubing formulas in the mascara sector, fueled by social media trends.
“TheTubingMascara hashtag has over one billion TikTok Views overall in the UK alone, and 10 million in the last three months alone so it’s a huge social trend we’re seeing emerge and grow. Long-wearing formulas and easy removal are also key market trends,” Tara Cox, owned and content media assistant manager at Too Faced tells Personal Care Insights.
Mascara tubing technology involves a flexible polymer-based formula that wraps around each lash in a tubular structure instead of coating them with wax or oil like traditional mascaras. This technological advancement claims to offer benefits, including longer-lasting wear while individually encasing each lash for a lengthened, more defined look.
The vegan formula also meets the consumer demand for easy removal and offers a smudge-free solution for users with active lifestyles due to its resistance to sweat and humidity.
“Ribbon Wrapped Lash’s water-resistant tubes prevent smudging or flaking. However, unlike traditional waterproof mascaras, they can be removed easily with warm water. Tubing mascaras are becoming popular due to their natural look. They also minimize lash breakage with a gentle removal process,” adds Heather Jackson, education manager at Too Faced.
Additionally, Ribbon Wrapped Lash mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, making it suitable for contact wearers and those with sensitive eyes.
The Gen Z effect
Ribbon Wrapped Lash’s vegan formula and PETA-approved certification align with the values of eco-conscious consumers. Gen Z is the driving force in cosmetic launches within the ‘clean beauty’ category.
released by Revieve this month revealed how Gen Z is shaping the industry with considered beauty consumption, led by transparency in ingredient formulas and social media — which remains Gen Z’s primary beauty discovery channel. The report also underscores a shift away from traditional brand loyalty, with younger consumers focusing on high-impact results, science-backed innovations, and ethics over name recognition.The Gen Z Effect Report
“Gen Z reads ingredient lists like nutrition labels and fact-checks claims before purchasing,” says Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen.
“They do not blindly trust ‘clean beauty’ claims anymore. While they still prioritize fragrance-free and paraben-free products, they are savvier and more skeptical than ever.”
According to Innova Market Data, vegan cosmetic claims for launches increased by 31% on average annually between 2019 and March 2024. Foundations and illuminators led the surge, with eye mascaras following as the fastest-growing subcategory, reporting 67% growth during the same period.
Leading lash innovation
Evolving innovations in the mascara category, combined with the influence of social media beauty trends, are expected to shape product launches. “Mascara trends for 2025-2026 focus on prioritizing lash health. With an increased emphasis on natural beauty, there’s a shift toward mascaras with nourishing ingredients,” says Jackson.
Meanwhile, in response to Gen Z’s focus on reducing beauty waste and prioritizing sustainable eco-friendly products and packaging, the industry is embracing sustainability by offering planet-friendly alternatives, including refill options.
Personal Care Insights reported on the refillable mascara bottle launched by Ivorie Cosmetic Packaging (ICP). Crafted from high-quality materials, it is designed for multiple uses and offers a sustainable alternative to single-use mascara packaging, catering to both individuals and cosmetic brands.”
In the US, Tilt Beauty introduced innovative packaging solutions aimed at designing accessible cosmetics for consumers with disabilities. Their debut product, Lashscape Mascara, features an ergonomic grip and a shorter wand for enhanced application control and ease of use.
Catering to market demand for performance-driven, long-lasting eye makeup Schwan Cosmetics recently launched the AllNight liquid eyeliner. Claiming to last over 24 hours, and promising extreme pigment intensity its ingredients are also said to meet regulatory requirements and Sephora’s Clean List as it’s free from potential irritants and harsh chemicals.