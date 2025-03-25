Nobiesse launches fluoride-free toothpaste amid rising concerns over the ingredient
Nobiesse has released Fluoride-Free Toothpaste sample bundles amid the growing consumer demand for natural ingredients in oral care product formulations. While fluoride can help prevent cavities, some studies suggest excessive intake may contribute to dental fluorosis, thyroid dysfunction, and other concerns. The collection aims to reduce unnecessary additives.
Matthew Frederick, founder of Nobiesse, says: “We created this sampler bundle to give people the freedom to explore fluoride-free toothpaste without committing to a full-sized product. There is a growing awareness about the potential concerns of fluoride overexposure, and we want to provide a safe and effective alternative that aligns with our commitment to clean personal care.”
Fluoride-free formulations have gained traction as a result of increasing concerns over the ingredient. “Oral care should be both effective and safe,” adds Frederick. “Consumers should have access to oral care that prioritizes performance and peace of mind.”
Naturally-derived ingredients
The toothpaste collection incorporates naturally derived ingredients, allowing users to experience different blends and flavors.
For example, it includes calcium carbonate, an abrasive that removes plaque and surface stains, and xylitol, a sweetener that reduces the risk of tooth decay. It also features coconut oil, which boasts antimicrobial properties, and baking soda, a cleanser that neutralizes acids, supports fresh breath, and promotes a balanced oral microbiome.
Essential oils are also included to provide antibacterial benefits and refresh taste.
The sample collection eliminates fluoride, sulfates, parabens, and artificial additives and provides consumers with natural alternatives.
“People are more informed than ever about what they put in their bodies,” says Frederick. “At Nobiesse, we believe in empowering consumers by offering personal care products that are both effective and safe.”
Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in their daily personal care products, leading to a surge in demand for safer alternatives.
Last year, Tom’s of Maine faced violations after a manufacturing facility inspection discovered bacteria-contaminated water and a “black mold-like substance” near production equipment, according to a warning letter issued by the US Food and Drug Administration.