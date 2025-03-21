Schwan Cosmetics releases 30-hour eyeliner with customizable packaging
Schwan Cosmetics has launched a 30-hour “blackest black” liquid eyeliner with customizable packaging. The AllNight eyeliner provides long-lasting wear and is available in multiple applicator styles.
The eyeliner delivers a matte finish for a “bold statement” that lasts for over 24 hours, according to Schwan. Its ingredients are said to meet regulatory requirements and Sephora’s Clean List as it is free from parabens, sulfates (SLS and SLES), phthalates, formaldehyde, and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid.
Schwan explains that balancing extreme pigment intensity and longevity with a clean beauty formulation comes with challenges. The beauty company says that overcoming such challenges requires the coordination of multiple technical elements, including pigment stability, surfactant selection, and polymer compatibility.
Marieke Waldmann, product manager of SBA Eye at Schwan, says: “Pigments tend to clump together, so surfactants must be carefully selected to keep them evenly dispersed. At the same time, the film former, which ensures adhesion and durability, must work in perfect harmony with the pigment and surfactant system.”
“This delicate balance required extensive testing under extreme temperature conditions to ensure AllNight’s formulation remains stable and high-performing in all climates.”
Customizable packaging
Consumers can customize the AllNight eyeliner to suit specific requirements, offering various applicator tip options and five “ready-to-personalize” packaging formats. These include a soft touch silk screen finish, a matte lacquer with holographic hot foil or metallization with glitter silkscreen for a shimmer effect, a gradient lacquer, a 3D-printable option, and an injected marble effect with hot foil.
Corinna Zeidler, director of Brand Management at Schwan, says: “For beauty brands, whether they’re established top sellers or newcomers, differentiation and the freedom to express their brands’ individuality and personality are just as essential as the expression given by the makeup itself.”
“Our customizing approach ensures our customers’ packaging options mirror the makeup’s bold statement look and high performance. This helps them stand out to their customers with enhanced self-expression that stays true to their brand.”
Personalized packaging in the cosmetics industry is rising as consumers value self-expression and increased social media perception. Berry Global recently introduced three small sizes to its Stick and Refill range for cosmetics, lip care, deodorant, and sun care products in various colors and decorative options for personalized solutions.