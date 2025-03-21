SoapStandle acquires soap packaging for product line expansion
SoapStandle has acquired the inventory and intellectual property of Brix Soap, for mess-free travel soap needs. The acquisition aims to expand SoapStandle’s product offerings to include the Brix Soap Case for increased luxury soap accessories.
SoapStandle is a US-based company that makes a device that reduces mess from bar soaps by raising the soap on small stilts and allowing air to circulate underneath the bar. The Brix Soap Case secures the bar soap for “hassle-free, mess-free use and travel.”
SoapStandle’s founder, Jimmy Gould, says: “We’re thrilled to add the Brix Soap Case to the SoapStandle product range. This allows us to go ‘on the road’ with all the things SoapStandle creates — eliminating soap goo, providing a no-slip grip, and extending the life of soap, shampoo, and beauty bars.”
With the acquisition, the range now includes the original SoapStandle (for flat bars), the curved SoapStandle (for rounded bars), the mini SoapStandle (ideal for shampoo bars), the stainless steel SoapStandle (a permanent, durable option), the SoapStandle platform (a premium soap dish alternative), and two Brix Soap case designs.
Soap developments
The personal care industry is innovating, from ingredients to packaging, to match the demand for luxury and premium products.
Luxury beauty has historically been associated with exclusivity, but in recent years, the industry has undergone a significant transformation, and accessibility is shaping the way these brands operate. Consumers dealing with the cost-of-living crisis are turning to more affordable personal care options, leading to an increase in at-home luxury care.
Recently, Spectra Packaging made luxury and sustainable bottles for the Scottish Fine Soaps Sea Kelp range as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. The 300 mL and 500 mL soap bottles are made from prevented ocean plastic (POP) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, with a color gradient finish.