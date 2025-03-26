In-cosmetics Global 2025: Sun Chemical creates vegan color pigments amid animal welfare concerns
Sun Chemical will debut several vegan, carmine-free, pigments at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 8–10. The Chione Electric Scarlet SR90D, a red shimmering pigment, and the Chione Electric Sienna SC90D, a copper shimmering pigment, are non-staining, non-bleeding, and offer UV stability.
The pigments were designed to provide solutions that meet the high demand for vegan, carmine-free products.
Ed Webb, global director of Cosmetics at Sun Chemical, says, “Since launching our popular pink effect pigment, Chione Electric Fuchsia SF90D, customers have been looking for more carmine-free solutions to meet the demand for vegan products, so we’re delighted to extend this product line with new and vibrant colors.”
Sun Chemical will also feature its Timica Terra effect pigments at the tradeshow. The natural mica-based effect pigments provide skin care benefits and can create skin tone shades with no milling or grinding required and boast oil absorption properties.
Sun Chemical indicates how Timica Terra effect pigments are designed to inspire hybrid and multifunctional cosmetics, skin, body, and sun care products.
“We are excited to share our newest innovations with customers at the leading industry event for cosmetics and personal care,” says Webb.
Vegan color pigments
The demand for animal-free personal care products is steadily growing as consumers value animal safety and natural ingredients that promote ethical options for their skin.
In response to that demand, biotech company Debut recently launched a bio-manufactured carmine pigment with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Traditionally sourced from cochineal beetles, the bio-based pigment replicates the shade and vibrancy of the animal source. The pigment is used in makeup formulations like lipstick to give products a rich, red color but is free from a specific protein found in beetle-derived carmine that can cause skin irritation.
Additionally, a study found that vegan beeswax can be an effective alternative to traditional beeswax used in lipsticks amid the growing concern for bee health and the preservation of bee ecosystems.